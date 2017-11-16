Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

When I was growing up, one of my father’s customers owned a ma and pa grocery store called The Pantry. The building was so narrow they couldn’t add the word “grocery” to the sign.

Not that it mattered because it was a neighborhood place, not a destination. Most of their patrons walked a block or so, bought what they needed and stayed to talk to the couple behind the counter who came down the stairs from their apartment when they heard the bell over the door ring.

In the couple’s later years, when one or the other was sick, a neighbor might offer to fill in for a few hours. Like so many small, often-family businesses, it eventually closed.

The Pantry came to mind when I read about a couple upstarts who created a new start-up micro-grocery that relies on technology rather than people. They called it Bodega, to the probably well-deserved irritation of those who own small inner-city grocery stores, or real bodegas. I can understand that.

More alarming, they have a computer system that tracks what customers buy, using their smart phone and paying by the same means, to determine what they should stock. They plan to stock their locations, if necessary block by block, according to preferences and sales.

So if shoppers in Sauga-tuck buy cheddar cheese and the folks in Douglas like Swiss, Bodega will stock shelves accordingly. They promise it will bypass waiting in line, using a credit card or paying cash, be faster and more efficient.

What they aren’t saying is it will bypass human connections and interactions. Isn’t that wonderful! No brief conversation about how a child did at the football game or track event. No having to listen to parents whose daughter got into med school. No having to recommend a place where out-of-town visitors can find a good meal, then go to the hassle of giving them directions. Wow! As the Church Lady on Saturday Night Live would ask, “Well, isn’t that special?”

We need human connections, even short-term ones with people whose names we don’t know and we might never see again. It’s an important part of being human. Around here, opportunities abound. That’s why we like the post office, gas station and grocery stores. It’s why we like to go into a bank instead of sitting in the steel and glass bubble of our car at the drive-through. Or our favorite restaurants, shops and watering holes.

A few years back a Pitney Bowes representative wanted to sell us a machine that would replace postage stamps, all under the guise of saving time. I said no to the caller, but she was persistent and asked how much time I spent going to the post office. I told her it takes about 45 minutes.

She was convinced we had to have her product, so I explained that it’s a six-block walk and I get to see how the neighbors’ gardens are doing, talk with people who live nearby, detour in the wrong direction to talk to Jim at his gallery, perhaps tell someone a place they can have breakfast, then get to the post office.

There, I run into people I know in the lobby, or perhaps talk with people while waiting to buy stamps or pick up a package, then walk home. There was a long pause on the other end of the telephone and the representative said, “You’re lucky. I wish I lived in a town like that.”

She called back the next year to try again, then remembered our previous conversation. “I’m not supposed to say this,” she told me, “but don’t buy our product. It would change your life.”

No amount of convenience will ever replace connecting with people. So, while the weather is good and the first topic of conversation isn’t, “How much snow did you get?” go spend time talking with people and connecting.