Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

For my 12th birthday my parents gave me copies of Fowler’s Modern English Usage and the New York Times Style Manual. A favorite uncle gave me a copy of Roget’s Thesaurus.

Strange gifts for a pre-teen, but I spent many happy hours reading them. Not that I applied all of their instructions. The real challenge was the ubiquitous comma.

My favorite was the Oxford Comma: the one we both may have learned in school. When we listed, compiled, put together, assembled, and otherwise arranged words, a comma was inserted after each word up to the conjunction.

If it were a longish sentence, a comma was added to each clause. A concluding piece of punctuation gave readers a chance to take a breath before sailing into the next sentence.

The late Danish pianist and humorist Victor Borge realized the comma’s true significance in one of his skits. He demonstrated how, with sufficient practice, anyone can be taught to make various vocal sounds to indicate each form of punctuation. You can see snippets of that act on YouTube. He was a man who appreciated a fine collection of commas.

The traditional Oxford Comma is losing its grip, falling out of favor, and being discarded. Some writers are dropping the last comma before writing “and,” “or,” “but” and other connecting words.

This new trend is creating chaos, as pointed out a few years ago when a writer shared the fable of a panda who walked into a bar for a cold barley pop and some pub grub. Something must have set him off, because he pulled out a pistol and fired off a round before departing. Later, the bartender explained to police that this panda came in, “and he eats, shoots and leaves.”

That’s an interesting menu, those “shoots and leaves” (probably bamboo, since it is a panda’s favorite meal), but is not the true scenario. See what happens when we drop the Oxford Comma?

How would you respond to an invitation to a summer cookout where the menu includes hamburgers, onions and ice cream? Onions and hamburgers go together; onion-flavored ice cream sounds less appealing. If you like the latter, I’ll bet you dive straight into my favorite påté: Limburger cheese, garlic, and onions.

Don’t even get me started on the challenge of “brats,” which could mean German sausages or troublesome children.

Diminished use of the Oxford Comma is a point of despair between writers and proofreaders. Geezers and geezerettes of my generation pepper a page with commas; younger proofers excise them with a vengeance.

I realize there are more serious problems in our world, but we need to organize a campaign, hold rallies and protest marches, and petition our elected officials to protect and uphold the sanctity of the comma. We need proclamations in Lansing and Washington to save the Oxford Comma. Without it our world will become all the more chaotic and convoluted.

We can do our part by remembering to use the Oxford Comma when we write our annual photocopied Yuletide missives. If nothing else, it’s a move in the right direction.