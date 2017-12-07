Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

A few years ago Pat and I visited a small farming village as part of an art and writing tour of southern France. It was centuries old and hadn’t changed all that much.

It was a picturesque setting with the exception of fresh-smelling barnyard fertilizer piles sitting on the street in front of houses. You could “scents” them from 100 yards downwind. My Limburger cheese, onion, sardine and garlic paté smells better.

I found these a peculiar sort of lawn accessory. Our guide explained these piles were a source of pride; the bigger they were, the more animals the homeowner had to make them, implying more wealth. As much as I love France, this is one tradition I hope never takes hold here.

Few fall tasks are more mindless and mind-numbing that raking or blowing leaves. I’ve been doing it since Ike was in the White House and it’s beginning to lose its charm.

For hours on end I rake or blow leaves, convey them to the curb and repeat. It’s the sort of task where songs get stuck in my head. I’m tempted to fantasize about how I wish I’d given someone a piece of my mind a decade ago, even if most folks my age don’t have brain cells to spare.

I start yearning for those nonexistent Good Old Days when a couple energetic youngsters would magically turn up, rakes in hand and offer to do the job for a few dollars. Lawn services do a great job but can be pricey, so I’d regret having spent so much hard-earned money on sports equipment collecting cobwebs in the garage.

I was engaged in this yearly ritual a few days ago when I started thinking about homeowners in that French village who set out manure piles to show how industrious they were. I had not just my leaf pile, but leaves from my neighbors’ trees that had trespassed onto our lawn.

Never mind! I set to work and soon had a pile so big it warranted a glance down the street to see who among us had the biggest. Not only was I moving up in the rankings, it was possible I could claim first-place honors — although likely no one else was competing.

At the very least, I was hopeful Scott would turn up with his camera for a photo-op resulting in an above-the-fold headline “Big Leaf Pile Up on Mason Street.”

My triumph, alas, was short-lived. The wind shifted and my pile started dwindling as errant leaves took flight across the street. My only hope was that the wind would change overnight so I could start over again the next day and have an even bigger pile.

It didn’t work out that way. The leaves across the street were pushed out to the curb in a huge pile, and before they had a chance to migrate back our way our intrepid public works employees scooped them up, and hauled them off.

As Cubs baseball fans said for over a century, “Wait until next year.”