Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I used to refer here a decade or so ago to my young office assistant. For readers of my beach-book mysteries, she is the inspiration for the character Phoebe. Well, the kid pulled a fast one on me and grew up. She’s at a university in Prague.

The other day I received an email from her letting me know that the carp stalls will be soon opening. Carp is a traditional Christmas main dish and delicacy there.

Yes, carp as in bottom-feeder fish. Apparently people love the stuff, much like my Scandahoovian relatives in Minnesota just cannot get enough lutefisk.

I had visions of this elegant young lady walking sedately on the cobblestones of Prague, or traveling on the trams, with a dead carp wrapped in newspaper under her arm. Perhaps, while waiting for the tram to arrive, having a delightful conversations and comparisons of carp with other passengers.

It’s worse than that. The carp are sold live, and people take them home either in a plastic bag full of water or, for the more environmentally astute, in a pail brought from home. They lose no time getting home, because the point of said exercise is to get said carp into the bathtub for the next few days. The fresh water gets some of the sand and grit out of the fish’s system.

It probably means that a lot of folks forego their usual splish-splash-taking-a-bath routine, or they have a whole new interpretation of what it means to “swim with the fishes.”

As for preparing the carp dinner, I am clueless and prefer to stay that way.

But the other morning when I was excising a bit of Lake Effect from the driveway, I had a brilliant and great idea.

We keep hearing and reading about the impending invasion of Asian carp and the ecological and economic disaster their presence will be if they make it to the Great Lakes. What if we rename the fish something more attractive? Perhaps Saugatuck trout or something like that? Make it sound more palatable than carp and people might be lining up for a plate.

When Norwegian commercial fishing fleets created cod surpluses, they started soaking filets in lye, then letting them dry on racks in the open air. Once the cod meat was the consistency of shoe leather, they packaged it and shipped it off to the New World as lutefisk.

These fishermen’s creativity has kept hundreds of thousands of church basement kitchen ladies busy hosting lutefisk and leftsa dinners and raising millions of dollars for worthy projects. Sure, the fish’s aroma will take roses off the wallpaper, but that’s part of the sales pitch. People from miles away can smell it cooking and flock to a church dinner.

Turn Madison Avenue advertising executives loose on this carp rebranding and in no time we’ll get that problem solved. Why, they might be so good at it that there will be a shortage of Saugatuck trout, making it an endangered species. Look how they help to get certain political candidates elected.

And if the boys and girls in gray flannel suits aren’t savvy enough to be interested in the project, some enterprising engineer can always do fundraising on the internet. If it can work for crypto-coins, it can surely work for carp.

If there still is a surplus of Saugatuck trout, maybe someone can figure out how to make it into an expensive and highly-subsidized non-fossil fuel. Drivers who complain that their cars are lemons would then have the fish to go with it.

Don’t worry, we’d get used to the smell in time. Cars or trucks smelling like dead fish will let everyone know the drivers are true environmentalists.

I just heard another character-building storm is going to drop more Lake Effect that will have be cleared away. That should give me enough time to refine this fish-to-fuel idea.