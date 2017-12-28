Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Sometime during the holidays, perhaps in those relatively-sane hours between opening presents and putting our feet under the table for the traditional feast —we start remembering the past.

Old friends and family members, especially if they are no longer with us, come to mind. Or presents we received as children. Or experiences that might have been wonderful or dreadful.

Before long, we start thinking about how Christmas traditions have changed. Take tinsel, for example. Never see it any more.

We used to put those big energy-gulping torpedo-shaped lights on the tree, weighed it down with ornaments and bubble lights, and finished it off with strands of shiny “icicles.”

I always thought it was fun to stuff a wad of them in the vacuum cleaner hose, turn it onto reverse and take careful aim at the tree. My sister preferred to artistically dole out tinsel one piece at a time. The other morning I was talking with a high school student who had never heard of the stuff. Maybe by next year some eccentric will start a campaign to Restore the Tinsel.

Remember when Firestone Tires Co. produced an annual Christmas album and families would collect them? The only place to find them now is at an antique store or on YouTube.

Then there were the Christmas variety shows on television hosted by Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Jack Benny and Bob Hope, sometimes with guest stars like Phil Silvers, Phil Harris, Jimmy Durante and Dinah Shore.

Every night, one of the three networks broadcast films such as “White Christmas,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “Christmas in Connecticut” or “The Man Who Came to Dinner.”

If you were lucky enough to have a parent who belonged to one of the flourishing fraternal organizations, there was an annual party at the lodge hall. It was meant to terrify youngsters when they had to memorize their “piece,” then trot up to recite it.

Survivors were treated to little red-fiber stockings laden with candy and a clicker, which we’d use the rest of the night to get our revenge on the grown-ups who made us memorize our piece. Nothing said “lodge party” better than a few dozen children noisily running around with their clickers, hoping to spot an old-timer finally enjoying some peace and quiet by taking out his hearing aids.

Back when gasoline cost less than $1 a gallon, there was the annual drive around town to look at the lights and see the outdoor Christmas cards. Whole neighborhoods got together to convert a 4×8-foot sheet of plywood into a painted card with the logo “Greetings from the XYZ Family” and shine a spotlight on it to show their artistic talents.

Children, always in the back seat unless they were standing on the front seat to get a better view, would get restless after a while, and the evening ended when they started squabbling. Even stern warnings that Santa was watching you weren’t enough to restore peace and harmony.

What’s wonderful is we all get to build memories for the future. When we get old enough, we can lull the next generations into a long winter’s nap as we tell what Christmas was like back in the Good Old Days of 2017.