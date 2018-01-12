Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

When Bill Q announced he was running as a Democrat for the state legislature, my father, his friend, volunteered my services to help the campaign.

At the appointed hour on the pre-selected day, I reported for duty at campaign headquarters. The fellow at the front desk handed me a dime and pointed toward the pop machine, telling me to get him an Orange Crush.

He didn’t tell me he wanted it opened, so, with a roll of his eyes, he sent me back to complete the deed. That gave him enough time to realize my real potential was in the back room where the campaign material was assembled and lawn signs put together — not just for Bill Q, but for every other party member running.

Axel, a grizzled veteran of every election since FDR had run against Hoover for president, was more welcoming. He ordered me to take two signs, staple them in three places onto a wooden stick, turn the stick over, take another sign and repeat, then staple the four corners.

With that Axel slid out the back door and down the alley to Louie’s, returning a few hours later somewhat worse for wear. But he was impressed with the number of signs I’d produced and announced I was well suited for work.

Quite generously, he migrated off to a wooden folding chair, where he kept watch on my progress and began a monologue that continued until election day.

I remember only the beginning of each afternoon. Mostly he talked about every election, and his role in getting FDR elected in 1932, 1936 and 1940. He missed out on the 1944 election because by then the Marines had a different job for him moving ammunition from one pile to the next all across the Pacific.

Between Axel starting each afternoon’s foray into history, then advancing a bit further the next day, and me being a jaded teenager bored to death applying staples to lawn signs, I tuned him out.

I still regret that. I was given an opportunity to hear about local history and politics from a persistently low-level volunteer.

Axel had started his career in an unheated back room, stuck with it and continued on for decades. He told about getting “called up” and basic training, shipping out and the war. It was the sort of living history that doesn’t make it into books, rarely gets studied or even glanced at today. It had a personal connection that died when Axel fell off his perch.

I think of this often, usually when I’m doing something mindless like shoveling Lake Effect. For example, on New Year’s Eve Pat and I took a last, slow drive through town to look at the lights and decorations.

Has anyone thought to ask some of our longtime residents about what Christmas was like here when they were growing up? Probably not, except for the Meanderings group which writes brief memory pieces weekly.

This year marks the centenary of the end of World War I and beginning of the Spanish flu epidemic. Even though the last Doughboys answered their last call years ago, there are neighbors and friends who remember them, Decoration Day parades and Armistice Day observances.

When you’re boxing up Christmas decorations for the season, why not jot a few notes about ornaments, cookie cutters or whatever, and put them in the box for children, grands and greats?

Maybe they won’t appreciate it. Maybe they’ll be grateful. But at least we will have given them the chance to have that connection.

Some stories are just too good to lose.