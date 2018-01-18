Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Last week someone pushed a wrong button and sent a dire warning of incoming missiles aimed at Hawaii. It was a mistake and scared lots of people, many thinking they only had minutes to live. I can understand why they were upset and angry by the mistake.

When they calm down, I think some will consider it an important lesson. Perhaps they will realize that, unpleasant though it was, it might be the best thing that could have happened.

I’m fairly certain once government officials get over the embarrassment and figure out how to not let it happen again, they’ll assess the efficiency of their disaster preparedness. So will many of the residents, businesses and organizations.

How many years have we been warned to be prepared for a disaster? We’ve heard public service announcements about making a plan to evacuate and where to meet up with loved ones. We’ve been told to have a “Go bag” and what to put in it. How many of us have done it? Candles, batteries, a portable radio, water, a few days of food … you get the idea. And a first aid kit.

It’s something we probably have in the back of our minds and hope we never need. After all, Saugatuck-Douglas is probably not on the top of a hit list for a terrorist attack, at least compared to major cities. So we assume even minimal preparedness isn’t a high priority.

But every night when I go for a walk and the wind is absent, I can hear the whistle of freight trains a few miles from here, and the sound of semi-trailer trucks on the highway. Chances are some of these containers might be transporting chemicals we won’t want to breathe if they tip and spill.

For the most part, we’ve been fortunate not to have power outages that lasted more than a few hours. When they do occur, it might cross our minds that this is a local blackout, or perhaps more widespread and longer lasting. And when they are long lasting, will we be ready for it?

When the false alarm about incoming missiles was broadcast, it spread panic and people didn’t know what to do. As I see it, they were just handed an opportunity to make plans a step or two beyond wishful thinking.

What happened in our 50th state in that hour of chaos is an object lesson for us as well.