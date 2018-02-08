Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I’m no more paranoid than the next person — the fellow who’s certain his third-grade teacher was really a witch with an eye in the back of her head. But you-know-where will freeze over before I let pricey little electronic assistants in my house.

For one thing, why do they all have female names? Not just female names, but cute, harmless-sounding names? Is that to lull us into complacently believing they’re harmless?

Let’s face it, some robotic device with the moniker Bruno, Killer or Slugger would be intimidating. I’d be apprehensive about barking orders to them in case they get fed up and whacked me. A fed-up robot with a cutesy name might not punch you in the chops, but they’re likely to stab you in the back.

The scary one is that little dot on the area above the laptop computer screen. There are a lot of buttons on the computer I don’t understand. The same is true about my automobile, but at least it comes with a book.

It took a while, but I found out that button is a camera. I naively thought if I didn’t turn it on, it would be off. No such luck. Apparently, someone in the middle of downtown Siberia can turn it on.

A lot of people put a piece of black electric tape over this camera. A former FBI director (Have you noticed there has been a rapid turnover in that job lately?) announced that his agency wasn’t spying on us, but he always used the electric tape. You know, just in case someone was spying on him.

I did it for a while, but this has been a long. cold winter, and I am itching for some passive-aggressive fun.

If a secret government agent is assigned to my computer, he or she is in for a real treat if they like music. I’m working out a way to play Ravel’s “Bolero” nonstop for a few days. That’s the classical piece of music where the same eight-bar refrain is repeated for 15 minutes until the kettle drummers cut loose.

Just so they get some variety, the next time will be a week of endless repeats of “Mairsy Doats.” That should drive Mr./Mrs./Miss/Ms. Spy around the bend, trying to decode the secret message they’ll assume I am sending to my minions.

Maybe I could offer up binge-watching “Car 54 Where Are You?,” “My Mother the Car” or “Mork and Mindy.”

When I’m not at my computer doing real work, I may just leave it on and prop a mirror in front of the camera. That way Super Spy can look at his or her own mug,

For those of you who wear those health fitness trackers, stop by a hardware store some day, wrap your device in plenty of padding, tape it up so it can’t work loose and ask the employee in the paint department to put it into the paint shaker for 10 minutes. You’ll convince them that you just walked 40,000+ steps, leaving them scratching their hair back at HQ.

Finally, for those of you who believe in being nice all the time, do remember to say “Good morning” to your spy, wave them goodbye, promise to be careful while you are out, and remind them get plenty of rest, drink water and eat their vegetables.

Don’t worry. You won’t be left on your own. Your smart phone will be updating Super Spy’s friends on your GPS coordinates. You could turn it off, but do you really want to be responsible for some spy losing his job?