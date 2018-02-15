Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Perhaps the best news from the first days of February came when Elon Musk launched the Falcon Heavy reusable rocket.

Rocket launches, or “space shots” as they are sometimes called, are nothing new and don’t generate the publicity and interest they did 50 years ago. If you were in school the day John Glenn made three flights around the earth, you remember how everything came to a standstill until he landed safely.

But this launch captured our attention. The Falcon Heavy is far from being the largest rocket lifting off from America. Nor is it the first time a private company has sent a rocket into space.

What made it different, not merely a footnote in the news, was the payload: a Tesla Roadster convertible with a crash dummy at the wheel. On the dashboard display panel was the message “Don’t worry.”

We can roll our eyes at the showmanship or fuss and fume about the waste of resources. Not a chance. This was one more example of Musk’s brilliance and creativity — a classic example of performance art. He generated renewed interest in the Tesla automobile, space exploration and more.

A few centuries ago Billy Shakespeare (unless you subscribe to the Francis Bacon theory) wrote “All the world’s a stage” and we are merely the players on it.

We perform from the moment we get up in the morning until we drift off to sleep. It’s the clothes we wear, our choices of visual and performance art, conversation and everything else. Some people perform better than the rest of us, perhaps because they put more effort into it. I think it is because they may take their work seriously, but not themselves.

When Einstein, with his untamed hair, stuck out his tongue for a photograph, he demonstrated that physics isn’t just for nerdy eggheads. When Arthur Fiedler raised his baton in front of the Boston Pops, he gave a new meaning to what was once called “long-hair music” by making it fun.

My favorite example around here is Walter the Wonderful. Great salesman and true friend, but when it comes to over-the-top fun you can’t beat him. These performers understand the importance of being great at their job while adding a bit of fun.

That rocket launch launches our imagination. There is a fair chance that some space junk or a small asteroid will ding the car, perhaps even destroy it. If it happens, you can imagine the fun Scott Sullivan and other newspaper editors will have using atrocious puns for the story’s headline.

What an opportunity for teachers, parents and grandparents eager to get children to be creative writers? The assignment: write a short story about the day the Tesla lands on a planet in a far-away galaxy in a remote part of the universe.

Did aliens just invade? What is that red object? Why isn’t the ‘person’ behind the wheel talking? Where did it come from?

Or tie in the assignment with a bit of history about the Cargo Cult islanders of the South Pacific, who saw their first “silver gods” in the sky parachuting down boxes of supplies.

The world has enough misery and bad news, and could use more creative imagination. Elon Musk might be showing us ways to reduce our carbon footstep, but his biggest gift is demonstrating the power of being creative.