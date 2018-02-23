Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Ever since a Morgan Freeman movie came out a few years ago, people have talked about “Bucket Lists.” The idea of this exercise is to think of all the things you would like to do, places you want to go and so on before you fall off your perch, or “kick the bucket,” for the last time.

It’s an interesting concept. Lists like that can help us look more closely at our fantasies and dreams, and perhaps prioritize which are most important. If it works for you, it’s a good thing. I made such a list a few years ago, then pushed it into a desk drawer.

The problem is when we make out these lists, then decide we’ll do this, that or the other thing when we retire, when the children leave home for (hopefully) the last time and so on is that we may postpone checking off things thinking, “I’ll do it when I finally earn and deserve it.”

I understand that. As children we learned to delay our gratification. We waited to have our dessert until after we’d eaten all our least-favorite vegetables. The fable of the Ant and the Grasshopper — save your money, work now and play later — was drilled into us. We did our homework first, then went out to play. That’s our American ethos, and it’s served us well.

I came across my old bucket recently and looked at it. Some of those ideas were checked off magically without thinking too much about it. I was grateful I didn’t waste time and money on several others, because they weren’t well thought-out or had little meaning. A few items I now would consider checked off had been incredible disappointments. I read through it a couple times, then tossed it away.

I’m not waving the white flag and surrendering to mortality. Living an intentional life matters more to me than maintaining bucket lists of this kind.

The other night Pat read an article about a great American artist who had been inspired by the charcoal drawings of Da Vinci. He’d seen reproductions but always wanted to see the originals, now owned by and kept in the private collection of the Windsor family in the United Kingdom. Finally, he had the chance to see the originals. Asked about them, he said, “They look like the originals.”

The proverbial take-home lesson for me is to live today. We don’t need to wait for a gallery opening or officially designated Gallery Stroll Weekend to see good art. We don’t need to wait for a special occasion to have a good, or even not-so-good, meal with someone we love. We don’t need to wait for Christmas to let someone know we’re thinking of them.

I doubt we ever really regret living in the moment.