Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Among reasons we enjoy life in this area is the emphasis on art that comes in all forms, whether visual, music or a stage performance. After 28 years living here, I remain astounded that two little towns and the township have so much to offer.

When I read my friend Maggie “Ladyhawk” Conklin had published a new book “Meatatarian: The Next Level of the Paleo Diet,” I knew more had been added to our art culture.

I, like many in my generation, didn’t eat that healthily. Our mothers breathed sighs of relief at the convenience of the three basic food groups: fast, fried and frozen. Even the worst mass-produced concoctions could be augmented with a half stick of butter or another can of cream of mushroom soup.

In time most of us left home and either went to university, where the food line was high on carbohydrates and starches, or memorized the seven digits of the nearest pizza shop. Add a six-pack or two, a few liters of pop and cheap ice cream and we were set for the next few days.

Eventually, we looked at ourselves in the mirror and it wasn’t a pretty sight. If we didn’t do something about our food and health, our parents might outlive us and we’d never get that long-promised inheritance.

That’s about the time we discovered everyone had radical ideas about food: watermelon and lemon diets; fasting; the 5-2 diet (eat normally for five days, then fast for two); vegetarian, vegan and Mediterranean diets; and finally, the paleo diet. All were radical and too much of a challenge.

Now Maggie comes along with some common sense. Don’t get carried away with trends and fads, don’t get into extremes; just eat what is good for you, like your ancestors. Eat to live, not live to eat and exercise moderation. She has distilled it down to keeping it smart, simple and enjoyable.

This is more than weight loss; it is better and more-satisfying eating. Maggie’s book and ideas reflect her sunny, bright and optimistic personality.

Today’s column is an appetizer. The next main course will be at the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library when Dr. Maggie gives a “Paleo Talk” Wednesday, March 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. Call the library, check its website or see her at her Ladyhawk shop, 100 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, for more details.