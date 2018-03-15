Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I have been ruminating over the tragic situation I call our “Culture of Death.” It’s been a topic on many minds, especially with every news report of another shooting incident. We keep circling around the problem, talking about it until we are weary of it or the next event, and never make forward progress.

We have no end of suggestions, from banning certain types of weapons to putting more guns in school, but then get diverted off in tangents. Or we think that if we can ban people with mental illness, we can stop the carnage. Good or bad ideas, workable or not, to me it looks like a small bandage on a big wound.

Perhaps the real answer is right in front of us. The first week in March there were two feature articles in The Commercial Record that point us in the right direction. One was on a new book written by Maggie Baker Conklin, the other on Andrew Holtz, head of the Saugatuck music department.

Start with that, and look further: the high school play at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, the SCA itself and its programs, Ox-Bow, the writers, artists and others in our area.

They have one common element. They are makers of things, creators taking part in creation. They are participating in what William Morris and John Ruskin defined as the Arts and Crafts Movement, which in turn is based on the ancient seven liberal arts.

On Pat and my bookshelves are four small wood carvings done by my late Uncle Fred. He spent his entire life as a tool and die maker for the old Thor Tool Co.; at night and until he passed away, he was a wood carver.

Another friend spent an entire life in the corporate world, then took up pottery in retirement. They became makers, creators and didn’t have time for a culture of death to rule their lives.

Others have found creativity in homesteading. They don’t head out to the frontier (for one thing, the frontier was closed in 1893), but homestead in their backyards — creating gardens, raising their own vegetables and as the original homesteaders called it, “putting food by.”

You and I are creators and makers. It’s in our DNA that dates back thousands of years to when our ancestors painted on cave walls. They might have been hunters and gatherers by day, but they were artists (makers) at night, creating something that still captures our attention today.

The faster we can intentionally choose to be makers and creators, and the more we can encourage others to join in the fun, the quicker we can break the culture of death.

As the late Arthur Godfrey said, “Any kid that’s puffing on a Sousaphone can’t throw a brick through a store window.” That was long ago and the tools of violence have advanced, but the principle is the same.

Reclaiming our creating-and-making DNA might be the difference.