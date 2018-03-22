Home Around Town Life as performance art
Around Town
Community
Local
Opinion
By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Our area has always been known for the performing and visual arts. Let’s add the culinary arts, both in our restaurants and in private homes. Lagging somewhat behind the pack are area writers: poets, novelists and nonfiction writers.

Writing is a solitary business. Musicians like to play together, whether in formal concerts or jam sessions. Painters often get together to paint, and many people have designed their kitchens to make it a participatory or spectator event.

Writing is solitary. It’s not that we are antisocial; it’s just that we’d rather listen to our own voice.

Besides, most of us are quirky, perhaps even obsessive-compulsive disorder quirky. We have to set our “stage” — the chair at just the right angle, all the instruments and tools in their precise places, heat and light adjusted the way we want it. We’ll work, then suddenly get up and go for a walk. We’re not doing this for our health — we’re thinking.

Almost everyone likes the idea of writing or being able to claim we’re “writers.” We like to have written, then have someone read what we put on paper.

But the actual writing (the work portion) isn’t so much fun. It starts out that way, becomes a tedious task, and migrates on to sheer misery before we get to that glorious phrase “the end.”

There have been wonderful writers in this area, dating back to May Heath and Judge Sheridan, recording the stories of the pioneer days; Art and Kit Lane, who wrote of area history and shared fascinating tales.

Everyone knows Jacqueline Carey and Wade Rouse, who have been so successful they could give up their day jobs to become full-time writers. And there are a few of us who still cling to the dream that someday we’ll be recognized for penning this month’s Great American Novel of the Century.

Thanks to the work of Maggie Conklin and Saugatuck Brewing Co., there is an opportunity to meet and greet some of our area artists Sunday, April 8, at the brewery from 3 to 5 p.m. Stop by, connect with friends, perhaps stop by the pub for something to eat and drink (you’re on your own for that — we’re writers, remember) and perhaps pick up a book or two to enjoy before it’s time to get out in the garden.

We’ll look forward to seeing you!

 

