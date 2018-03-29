Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I joined several hundred others — friends, neighbors, out-of-town guests — in the Douglas-to-Saugatuck March for Life walk Saturday. A sharply cold wind was especially noticeable as we crossed the Blue Star Bridge.

The weather made the turnout all the more meaningful. Taking part was far more important than our discomfort.

The planning and thought that went into the morning’s events were impressive, ensuring they were an affirmation of life rather than a mob protest.

The Saugatuck High School students who addressed the crowd before we set off on foot were eloquent and passionate. Even though the gun violence elsewhere has not occurred here, the threat of it happening in our area has touched their lives. Their optimism and hope set the morning’s tone.

During the march and long after, I thought again that maybe we should turn the emphasis from “great” to “good.” I know there is often a hierarchy where “great” is on top. But “good” and “being good” is far more important.

The superlative “great” can get in the way of compassion, care and living up to the ethos of being a true neighbor.

I keep thinking of area men and women who exemplified the idea of being “good” rather than “great.” Sylvia Randolph, Tony Vettori, Henry van Singel and more are no longer with us.

But a host of others continue that tradition. They are business owners who are good to their employees and customers; neighbors who are thoughtful, lend a hand and care for people around them. Goodness connects people.

When I grew up, the big Minnesota radio station was WCCO. At night listeners on both coasts and far to the south could pick up the signal. Its motto was “Good Neighbor to the Northwest.”

I still listen to WCCO, on my computer now. Every morning the station cites an individual who has been nominated as a “Good Neighbor.” No money goes with this accolade — no gift certificates or anything tangible — just the recognition of someone who is good. It’s a gentle reminder that acting in such a way is important.

To be good doesn’t mean we have to think the same way, vote for the same candidates or support the same sports team. It means we listen to and hear one another out, and sometimes agree to disagree. Period. Through these dialogs, good relationships and things happen.

We each have a choice on whether or not we want to be remembered as a “good” person. Thanks to march participants on a cold windy morning, we got a picture of what that means.