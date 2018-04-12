Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Publisher Mike Wilcox’s April 5 column about giving up coffee inspired me to stir things up.

Until a decade or so ago I never drank the beverage. I came from a long line of coffee drinkers, and lived among second-generation Scandinavians who felt insulted if they were not offered a cup the moment they crossed the threshold.

I thought coffee smelled like a road-kill skunk that had been aging on a blacktop road for a few days in August. The taste was worse. Tea and water were my drinks.

That changed one afternoon when Pat and I were on holiday in France. I’m sure the French have tea but I never saw it. Besides, we were in the country and the chances of finding Earl Grey were not in my favor.

Our hostess served coffee. Not any coffee, but dark-roasted double espressos. There was nothing to be done but exhale, toss it back and swallow fast. It was that or topple off my perch due to dehydration.

About 10 minute later my eyes snapped open, my pupils stood so far out they must have thought it was recess, and the top of my head felt like it was about to launch into orbit.

That was good stuff. I’ve been drinking it ever since.

When it comes to coffee, Americans are better than great: we’re good. Good coffee and good hearts who bring free refills. A few diners even advertise their policy of a bottomless cup, i.e. drink all you can manage.

I like dark roast, French-style espresso so much Pat gave me an espresso machine for my office. It’s the first thing turned on in the morning and the last turned off when I end the day. In between, I’m good for six to 10 double espressos a day.

A few years ago when we were back in Paris, I forgot that not everyone is as generous about coffee as Americans. Pat, who was in a department store, had deposited me at its café with instructions to cool my heels until she returned. Over the next few hours I had my daily allotment of coffee. Then I got the bill: close to $40.

Coffee is a relatively new drink compared to beer, wine and spirits. Not surprisingly, when King Charlie I got into a squabble with Cromwell and parliament in the 1600s, his chief advisor suggested he order all the coffeehouses closed so that the king’s increasingly-less-loyal subjects would go back to knocking back beer and wine.

Coffee woke people up and encouraged them to think, which was dangerous. Booze, on the other hand, made them sluggish and often so drunk they couldn’t remember all the great ideas they had heard hours earlier.

The king didn’t listen, the coffee shops stayed open and a few years later his reign came to an abrupt end.

Coffee in all forms is good for us, but I’m a little worried. I’m not ready to suggest there may be a conspiracy against thinkers and talkers, but California just passed a law mandating printed warnings be posted that the chemicals in coffee might be cancerous if consumed in high doses.

So far it is only a warning label, but that could just be the thin edge of the wedge. A warning label today, federal regulation tomorrow … Who or what group is conspiring against us?

It’s not that I’m paranoid; I’m just concerned there is some evil entity out there who wants to drain the cup.