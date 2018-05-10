Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I hadn’t thought of Old Mary, as everyone called her, for a couple of decades until the other night when Pat and I were at a buffet dinner.

Back in my Canadian days, Old Mary lived a few miles out of town. I don’t think she had an easy life. Periodically she’d come into town, usually just in time for a funeral. She didn’t make the trek to pay her respects to the dead or even know who had passed away. She came for the lunch.

Old Mary would wait around in the cemetery next to the church until the service started, then went straight to the reception hall hoping no one was around. But people had caught on to her, so there was always someone posted to guard the ham buns, potato salad, pickle slices and chips.

She would slip back outside and, having no idea how long the funeral service would be, went to the nearest store to buy a pint of what she called “antifreeze.” If there were too many eulogies she was pretty well lit up before everyone lined up for the aforementioned comestibles.

Old M always tried to be first in line. She’d put a ham bun on her paper plate, then talk to someone behind her while she did the sleight-of-hand trick of filling the over-sized pockets on the outside of her coat. The same method worked for the chips and pickles, but not so well on the salad.

So, it was one bun, several heaping ladles of salad and well-stuffed pockets. She was pleased at the free food; the Sorority of Church Basement Kitchen Ladies not as much.

They were even less amused when, after the last person in the buffet line had loaded their plate, when Old Mary started over, working on filling the inside pockets of her coat. How anyone could eat that many ham buns in a community that had a lot of funerals, was beyond all of us.

The other evening at the buffet, one of my friends with a dry sense of humor said that someone ought to invent a stylish plastic dinner-bag for those who wanted to take home ill-gotten leftovers. If not a whole bag, then a plastic self-locking one that could be inserted into a large purse or bag. It would have to be something stylish and discreet, perhaps on the order of a shoulder holster for the concealed ham-bun carry.

Once in a while I hear an advertisement from a company that will help inventors launch their great ideas. Other companies help inventors get patents or sell advice on how to raise money via the Internet.

There’s your chance. Draw this bag up, see if you can market it and when people tell you you are a few bubbles off center, remind them of other wacky and very profitable inventions: chia pets, that device to turn a light on or off by clapping, and the plastic pocket protector.