Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Monday, May 28, is Memorial Day, although if you are of a certain age or older you may still call it by its original name, Decoration Day.

By either name, this solemn observation began shortly after the Civil War when folks took it upon themselves to decorate and tidy up the cemetery graves of the men who had died in it. The idea spread and we have maintained the tradition since then. Sadly, we have added many more wars and hundreds of thousands of casualties to the list.

Here, the parade begins at 9 a.m. in Saugatuck. After a brief ceremony in the Butler Street park, the parade will take place in Douglas at 10, proceeding down Center Street to Beery Field. Volunteers and service groups are already visiting cemeteries to make sure every military grave is decorated with an American flag.

Memorial Day has never been to glorify war, bloodshed and suffering. Far from it. It is a national holiday to commemorate those men and women who, when the country needed them, served in the military.

Some of them never came home. We remember them and their families, who suffered great loss and heartache. When we turn out for this ceremony, we stand shoulder to shoulder with those who know the cost of their sacrifice.

Doing so is a tangible way to connect with our collective past — our history. My parents’ generation watched Civil War soldiers, members of the Grand Army of the Republic, march past. Behind them came soldiers who had served on the frontier during the westward expansion, or in the Spanish-American War.

I was just old enough to see veterans from World War I, some of them still fitting in their uniforms. All are gone now, and many who answered our country’s call in World War II and even Korea are passing away. Those who served in Vietnam are old enough (or soon will be) to collect Social Security. Now it’s soldiers who have been in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Monday an opportunity for us to thank those who have served this country in uniform. That’s the important part. I’ve seen an individual walk up to a veteran, perhaps wearing an article of clothing with their branch’s insignia, just to say “thank you for your service.”

Memorial Day reminds us of what is right and good about our country, and who made it possible.