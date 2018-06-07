Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

The worst thing anyone in relationship can do is forget a birthday or anniversary. My parents taught by example. I don’t think either let an important day get away from them. I have tried, so far successfully, to follow their example.

We have three collective anniversaries in our area this year. One hundred fifty years ago the first edition of The Commercial Record was printed. It is also the year that Saugatuck legally became a village and the year All Saints’ Episcopal Church was formally organized

All Saints’ has a number of celebrations on the calendar and you’ll hear about them later. Scott at The Commercial Record and I talked about how they are going to observe a century and a half of continuous journalism. Go to the Saugatuck Douglas History Center website, prowl around a little and you can find copies of the paper dating back a century or more.

But what about Saugatuck’s 150th anniversary? In 1968, when the village turned 100, there were events to mark the occasion. So far I haven’t heard much beyond “we ought to do something” this year. That’s not going to get us far. It would be horribly disappointing to let something as significant as this anniversary slip past us.

Celebrations like this are a way of connecting with the past and remembering who we are. For example, on Memorial Day we remember the sacrifices our men and women in uniform made so that we can continue to enjoy the freedoms we treasure. There is also an opportunity to see and meet, sometimes shake hands, with our living veterans. That’s important because they are part of our history.

A community anniversary celebration can do the same. Even if we are relatively new to the area, it provides a way to appreciate and learn about the first settlers when this was still the frontier. It’s a way to connect with the lumber era, commercial fishing, the early fruit-growers and first artists who camped out along the Kalamazoo River and eventually established Ox-Bow.

It’s a way to connect what happened here with other people and events in our state. A quick example is Col. Frank Stockbridge, one of the early lumber barons who went on to build the Grand Hotel, become a U.S. Senator and Ambassador to the Netherlands.

When we ignore or forget history, especially our own, we lose sight of who we are and what is important in our lives.

Saugatuck is famous for its parades and celebrations. For years we even celebrated the annual changing of the one stoplight in town from flashing red during winter months to green, red and yellow during summertime. It was small potatoes, but a chance to have fun.

We have a big event coming up. Let’s plan something that helps pull our community together.