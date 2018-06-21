Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I have long found lanes on the bridge over the Mighty Kalamazoo River to be confusing.

For years it was two lanes, then for the last few years it’s been three. Asked to explain the rationale behind the change, I replied it was much like the reversible lanes on Chicago expressways: When morning rush hour traffic flows into the city an extra lane is open. Then it is closed for a few hours, then reopens for the commuters going home.

Our bridge lane configuration, I said, was for the morning rush traffic when people were going to work in our northern suburbs (Holland), then reversed for the evening rush hour. The reversibles gates would soon be installed.

That seemed like a good idea to me because sometimes we have to wait for three or four cars to pass by before we can turn on to the highway. Bumper-to-bumper traffic like that is miserable.

There were more changes this winter and spring. Up went the Michigan state flower —orange-and-white barrels, with guardian signs that said “Stop” on one side and “Slow” on the other. So we could take a good look at the work without delaying traffic. Granted, it may have spoiled the fun for lead-footed drivers who like to play dodge ‘em with construction equipment as 18-wheeler charge from the opposite direction.

After that came the landscaping: flowers, bushes and so on. I’m as optimistic as the next old geezer, but I hope they survive winter and the road salt.

Now, after all the angst and confusion about the project, it makes sense. Today I noticed green artificial grass at various spots on the river side (left or right depending on the direction you are travelling). It’s a magnificent green and at first I wondered why they did it. Surely, the colors won’t change with the seasons. I’m sure it is something else.

Three cheers for Douglas for providing those putting greens or bocce ball courts. This is going to be fun. We can watch golfers practicing their putts, just as soon as they cut holes for the little tin cups and put up the flags.

I’m sure in the spirit of free enterprise someone will put up a stand where duffers can rent clubs and balls, find a place to park and have cool beverages on a hot day. With the highway lights in place, golfers can enjoy nighttime putting. Maybe a big, sponsored billboard can list leader scores in another year.

I see a few challenges with these putting greens/bocce ball courts. Hopefully competitors will be good sports and putters won’t get too upset if a stray bocce ball rolls onto their green, and vice verse.

The other challenge will be if motorists want to play through. I noticed that most of these greens are at driveways. That could be dicey if someone is in a hurry or too busy texting to see a game is being played. It might be aggravating if a player is taking a long time to line up a 6-inch putt.

Still, it could work. Think of all the new rules that could be implemented.

Once the concept is refined this might start a new version of golf. In another decade or two perhaps we can advertise that roadside golf started here. If it doesn’t pan out, maybe it will bring back miniature golf again.

Either way it could pump a lot of revenue into our area, like that baseball park in a cornfield near Dyersville, Iowa. It will boost employment — traffic monitors at each driveway, someone to explain the quirky rules, and a few more law-enforcement people to resolve disputes.