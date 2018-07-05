Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

One of the more memorable scenes in the British TV series “Downton Abbey” came when the Dowager Countess chided her son, “Why do you have to be so much nicer than everyone else? We all have friends we don’t like.”

She was right: We all have friends we don’t like. Or, at least ones we don’t agree with on every subject. Sometimes they say or do things we don’t like — and vice versa.

When Jimmy Stewart played Elwood P. Dowd in the 1950 movie “Harvey,” he explained that when he was young his mother said to be liked you either had to be very rich or “oh, so nice.” He chose the latter

It is becoming more difficult to be nice as we polarize ourselves into tribes and camps. I don’t know if it started at the top and worked its way down, or if Washington is just a reflection of the grass roots.

Regardless of the causes, if “Being Nice” was listed on any stock exchange it would be tanking. Being abrasive and nasty has almost become the way of life, as is passive-aggressive behavior.

We’re turning into a nation of acerbic people like Alice Roosevelt Longworth, President Theodore Roosevelt’s daughter who carried a pillow that said, “If you don’t have something nice to say about someone, sit next to me.”

She may have been amusing for an evening, but having her around all the time must have been a challenge.

It is demoralizing when this odiferous attitude oozes its way into our little area. You’ve read the news: the township and fire boards snipping and snarling at each other, or Saugatuck and Douglas having squabbles.

It’s like an old-fashioned family two-week road trip, about the second hour out, when the little tax exemptions in the back seat start acting up.

My parents had their own solutions to restore better behavior and niceness, if only on the surface and for a short time. Mother would send us to our rooms, instructing us to “think about our behavior.” Father’s method was to exile us outside to shovel snow or pull weeds from the garden. Sometimes, in Minnesota, we could weed and shovel on the same day.

The British have a method for getting along with friends, strangers and groups they don’t like. Someone invites both sides to an old-fashioned Chicago Outfit “sit down.” Others call it a “come to Jesus meeting.”

Both sides come into the office glaring at each other, but they spot a large tray laden with sandwiches and a sufficient quantity of beer.

Food and drink divert their mutual animosity and before long they have their feet under the same table to dine on bologna on bread and enjoy one more room-temperature brew.

A few smiles, some conversation, and before long Party A is sticking out his or her paw to shake Party B’s paw, the differences are worked out and everyone compromises a little.

Such sit downs might do wonders for the septic problems in our nation’s capital. The sad part is the squabbling is between neighbors and friends, when everyone shares the goal of wanting what is best for our community. We’re just plain better than that.