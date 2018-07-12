Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

A nature photographer friend captured on occasion what I call “Midwest Americana” — families in small towns and rural areas enjoying and celebrating life together.

He took shots of farms and fields, tractors and people delighting in each other’s company. Things that will always be right and good in this country, and which transcend the political wrangling and squabbling.

Making my way through his pictures recently was a wonderful start to our Independence Day celebrations in Saugatuck. To paraphrase the late Sir Bruce Forsyth at the end of each act on his variety show, “And didn’t we do well?” We did!

Despite the warm, muggy weather, the local Rotary Club did a superb job with their Waterfront Festival in Coghlin Park. As a first-time event, it was something of a rehearsal before a live audience.

Pat and I got there right at the start. A lot of planning went into the day — organizing the vendors, stage shows, bleachers to watch the parade all the way through to the clean up at dusk and into twilight.

What caught our attention were the families, all together, sitting in front of the stage, entranced by the puppet show and magician’s act. Whole families joining together in interactive skits, having fun.

Hats off to Rotary for creating memories. Decades from now children who were there will have family history to pass on to their children and the grands.

We had our traditional small-town parade. Few of us spectators envied the marchers in that heat. But again, a celebration of this country and making still more memories.

Even the weather finally bowed to play nicely in the evening. A breeze came across the lake just in time for the fireworks, almost as if to say “sorry.” With it came a huge cloudbank with lightning that augmented the fireworks. What a wonderful night and day!

We are lucky to live here for many reasons, among them getting to participate in celebrations like these. We find ourselves inspired by friends and neighbors who give deeply of themselves in ways that benefit us all.

I realized that in the half hour before the fireworks. Pat and I found a perfect location along the boardwalk to watch the display. Not far away were a couple fire and rescue vehicles.

I wandered over and learned that, a few hours earlier, several of them had been called to the scene of a bad traffic accident. Those moments are always draining physically and emotionally.

The firefighters had turned around, drawn on their inner strength and support from Chief Janik and were ready to care for and serve their neighbors and our visitors.

All of these good things happened on Independence Day because we pulled together. What a place to live!