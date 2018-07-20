Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I met the other night with two of the sheriff’s deputies assigned to Saugatuck. We spent a half hour on our front porch in what can best be described as a “Meet and Greet.”

From what I have heard from neighbors, the transition in police service has gone extremely well. Considering that it started July 1, just in time for a weeklong Independence Holiday, it was a true success.

I like that there seems to be more interaction between the officers, residents and visitors here. Smiles all around, warm greetings and friendliness. That makes a difference in attitudes.

We know law enforcement officers have a challenging and sometimes dangerous job, but something as simple as a smile and a kind greeting can diffuse many problems before they become far worse.

The city and officers are initiating a new plan: The Dog Walker Watch. There will be a meeting at the Saugatuck Township Fire District office, 3342 Blue Star Hwy., Wednesday, July 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. to introduce it.

A lot of dogs and their humans here enjoy going for one or more walks a day. Those (people, that is) who sign up agree that if they see something that doesn’t look quite right, they’ll have the resources to contact the deputies or the fire and rescue service. And those who are signed up (dogs, that is) get their own bandanna as a badge of recognition.

Not having a dog, I was feeling a bit left out. “What about old codgers who walk and smoke a pipe?” I asked city councilman Bill Hess when he told me about the plan. He smiled and replied, “You’re in.”

This isn’t some sort of Citizens On Patrol from “Police Academy” comedies; just an intentional way for neighbors keep an eye out for each other. That is the hallmark of a great community. Most times, all will be as it should be.

Then again … A couple winters ago I was out for a late night walk and heard a smoke and CO detector coming from a house owned by folks who were away. It wasn’t hard to recognize the sound as I often hear it when I try to cook something.

I called the fire department and a crew was there within minutes. They checked for heat inside the house, determined there wasn’t a fire and no one was inside.

In the middle of the night firefighters called the owners at their winter home. They didn’t mind being awakened at that hour and were grateful they have a home in such a caring community.

That’s what this Dog Walker Watch seems to have in mind: dogs and their human companions caring for their neighbors. To participate, you can register by calling city hall at (269) 857-2603.

From the card on my desk, it looks like sponsors have confidence in the dogs, which are asked to bypass the training meeting. It’s their human companions that get the training.

Fresh air, exercise, caring for a beloved dog and neighbors: it can’t be beat.