Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I read an obituary for a man, 92, who had died in a small town in Vermont. “Although not a native of our community,” it read, “NN lived here for the last 91 years of his life.”

Was that a subtle way of saying, “He was never really one of us”? Poor fellow, through no fault of his own, he was forever doomed to be labeled a newcomer, outsider and a second-class resident.

We can always find reasons to divide ourselves from others, embrace some and keep others at arm’s length. Often we employ small things to be divisive: regional accents, the type of vehicle someone drives, skin color, religion, national origin and things like that.

And, if we can’t find anything else to divide us, we can resort to the truly small potatoes: music, art or hobbies. The folks next door can be the nicest people in the world, but if we like opera and they like country, well, that’s it. Isn’t it?

Sociologists and psychologists offer endless explanations why we behave this way. It’s some sort of ancient, deeply-imprinted DNA of being wary of anyone who is different.

It’s our desire to be firmly planted on the top rung of the social or economic ladder in a constant quest for status. Or an attempt to fit in with the “right group.” In short, it’s power and control.

From what I’ve observed, the elementary school bully boys and mean girls can easily become the bully boys and mean girls at retirement communities.

It takes up too much time and energy to be waging those silly wars for status. It’s too judgmental, too confining and just not worth it.

The ancient Egyptians had a unique attitude: It doesn’t matter where your ancestors came from, or your accent. If you move to Egypt and do your best to act like an Egyptian and embrace our ethos, you’re in. You’re one of us. More than anything else, that is probably why their civilization flourished for so many thousands of years.

There is always someone, some organization or something that is quick to push our insecurity button. Sometimes it is done out of sheer mean-spiritedness, sometimes to divide people and create wedges. There are more reasons, but the results are almost always the same.

Anyone with self-confidence and enough self-restraint to respect others has achieved something wonderful in life. When we experience someone like that, we become better persons for it.