Home Around Town Local audiologist named to state board
Local audiologist named to state board
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Local audiologist named to state board

0
CR7-18-19-7
now viewing

Local audiologist named to state board

7-18 Serenity sails up 6x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck-Douglas’ ship ‘Serenity’ comes in

7-18 SCA Perrigo 4x-cr
now playing

Perrigo boosts SCA with $50K program gift

CR7-18-19-3
now playing

Lake levels expected to rise higher yet

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

sps
now playing

Schools to seek operations, rec renewals Nov. 6

wilcox-mike
now playing

Newspapers not important? Think again

douglassign
now playing

Douglas nixes proposed ‘a la cart’ recycling

Harbor Duck won't tour after 20 years

7-11 Buttigieg Pete 1x-cr
now playing

U.S. presidential hopeful Buttigieg visits here July 21

Saugatuck resident Dr. Stelios Dokianakis has been appointed to a statewide supervisory panel.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday she had named Dokianakis to the Michigan Board of Audiology for a 4-year term that runs through June 30, 2023.

Dokianakis, is a Board Certified Audiologist, is owner of Holland Doctors of Audiology in Holland. His clinical interests are in the area of tinnitus, high-frequency hearing loss,and musician’s hearing needs.

Dokianakis, said Whitmer’s office, is passionate about hearing conservation for young musicians and has fit over 2,000 local students with hearing protection. Beyond professional interests, he is active in local nonprofits and currently sits on the board of the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

The Michigan Board of Audiology consists of 9 voting members: 5 audiologists, 2 physicians and 2 public members. Enacted as part of the state Public Health Code, the board licenses audiologists, takes action on legislative issues related to audiology and is able to take disciplinary action in the interest of the public’s health, safety and welfare.

Dokianakis’ appointment is subject to state Senate approval.

Related Posts
7-18 Serenity sails up 6x-cr

Saugatuck-Douglas’ ship ‘Serenity’ comes in

Publisher 0
7-18 SCA Perrigo 4x-cr

Perrigo boosts SCA with $50K program gift

Publisher 0
CR7-18-19-3

Lake levels expected to rise higher yet

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video