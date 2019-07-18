Local audiologist named to state board

Saugatuck resident Dr. Stelios Dokianakis has been appointed to a statewide supervisory panel.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday she had named Dokianakis to the Michigan Board of Audiology for a 4-year term that runs through June 30, 2023.

Dokianakis, is a Board Certified Audiologist, is owner of Holland Doctors of Audiology in Holland. His clinical interests are in the area of tinnitus, high-frequency hearing loss,and musician’s hearing needs.

Dokianakis, said Whitmer’s office, is passionate about hearing conservation for young musicians and has fit over 2,000 local students with hearing protection. Beyond professional interests, he is active in local nonprofits and currently sits on the board of the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

The Michigan Board of Audiology consists of 9 voting members: 5 audiologists, 2 physicians and 2 public members. Enacted as part of the state Public Health Code, the board licenses audiologists, takes action on legislative issues related to audiology and is able to take disciplinary action in the interest of the public’s health, safety and welfare.

Dokianakis’ appointment is subject to state Senate approval.