Local disc golf club donates to charity

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The ninth-year Shore Acres Disk Golf Club does more than fling customized “Frisbees” at chain poles in Laketown Township’s Shore Acres Park.

Member Ben Barton Friday presented a $1,115 check to Douglas Christian Neighbors, after the club earlier donated more than 400 pounds of nonperishable foods to the nonprofit local pantry.

Both the food and money were collected from participants in the club’s annual Ice Bowl Feb. 17, Barton said.

“This is the third year the club has made us the beneficiary of their winter event,” Christian Neighbors director Joann DeJong said. “They have also donated raffle proceeds from their Shore Acres Open the last two years.

“We are thankful to them,” she said.

The group, which has about 90 members, hosts regular competitions and events year-round. For more information, visit discgolfscene.com/clubs/ Shore_Acres_Disc_Golf_Club.