Local friends reach out to friend in need

By Joseph Cappelletti

After 50 years in a small town, the Wilkinson family’s influence is seen everywhere: business, politics, education, holidays …

Russell “Russ” Wilkinson arrived in Saugatuck in 1967 and began working at Sauga-tuck Drug Store. Soon after he met the love of his life Jane “Ginger” Rumberger. Soon after the Wilkinsons had children, Erin and Andrew.

For the next 30 years, Russ helped countless locals behind the counter and as part owner of the drug store. He was known as an affable pharmacist, beloved by interns.

“One of his former interns,” said daughter Erin, “told me about a time Russ had welcomed him by chasing him around the store with a squirt gun.”

Ginger and Russ started the Saugatuck family Halloween parade as well as the slightly -raunchier Douglas Halloween parade for adults. Russ also served on the Saugatuck school board. Their community volunteerism and charity helped earn jointly earn a Saugatuck Citizen of the Year award.

“When we moved our family from Oregon to Sauga-tuck,” recalled former Wil- kins Hardware Store owner Ron Wilkins, “Ginger and Russ quickly made us comfortable with the community.

“Their energy and volunteerism was amazing and gave us courage to do the same,” he said.

After Ginger unexpectedly passed away in 2012, Erin discovered her mother had taken out a balloon payment on their house. Payment was due and they couldn’t refinance without someone co-signing on the loan. To do this, the family would need to raise $125,000.

In addition, Russ’ health has deteriorated to where he’s required more than 30 surgeries, including 11 complicated spinal fusions. From paying medical bills plus thousands more dollars to care for Ginger’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s, there isn’t $125,000 for the balloon payment.

Some families might sell the house and move on. But this is the one in which Russ and Ginger fell in love, raised a family and grew old together. Erin and Andrew played as children on the swing-set that still sits in the front yard. “R.W.” can be found throughout the house where Russ carved or wrote his initials after fixing something. The same pansies that were in Ginger’s mother’s yard still grow every year in the garden.

When a bank threatened to foreclose on the house, Erin knew she had to do something to save it.

“I first got the idea to do a GoFundMe page when a friend asked if he could bring my father out for a cup of coffee,” she said. “How is it any different, I thought, for someone to donate $5 than to buy my father a cup of coffee?”

Erin spent weeks putting together videos and photos, making a website and preparing the GoFundMe page. “Asking for money from people is one of the most humbling experiences you can have,” Russ told me.

GoFundMe/LoveForRuss was launched July 20. In a single month, the campaign has received 228 donations totaling in $38,302. Donations poured from Saugatuck business owners, teachers, citizens, students who had stayed with the couple and interns who had worked for Russ.

Some of these people didn’t just donate $5. They have given $100, $200, $500, $1,000 and, in two cases, more than $2,000. Many of the donations have notes next to them that include “Love you Russ.”

Bryon Pearson, who dona-ted $2,000, told Erin when he was young and his father had a stroke, the Wilkinsons took him in for two weeks. This was his way of giving back.

“You provided me a caring, loving place to catch my breath and try to wrap my head around how my life was going to change,” Pearson wrote a note on GoFundMe.. “This was a very difficult time for me. You and your family were a big part of helping me (through) it. I will always have a debt of gratitude.

“There are many others out there who hit a bump in the road and your family was always there with open arms willing to help,” Pearson said.

If you would like to help Russ Wilkinson’s cause, visit www.GoFundMe.com/Love4Russ.