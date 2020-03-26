Local government offices limit contacts

Local government offices last week implemented plans to reduce face-to-face public interactions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency declared by the state.

In Douglas and Saugatuck cities, plus Saugatuck Township, will close their halls and public works department offices in favor of handling customer service calls via telephone and email during normal business hours.

Staff of all three municipalities will continue providing services.

Douglas contacts are:

• For city hall, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., (269) 857-1438 and Douglas@ci.douglas.mi.us. A 24-hour drop box is at city hall, 86 W. Center St., Douglas. The mailing address is P.O. Box 757, Douglas, MI 49406.

• For the DPW, open weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., phone (269) 857-2763.

• For police, office open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon, phone (269) 857-4339 for non-emergencies. For emergency, call 911.

Saugatuck city contacts are:

• For city hall, 102 Butler St., open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., obtain staff emails via the city’s website, saugatuckcity.com, or phone (269) 857-2603.

• The DPW phone is (269) 857-2558.

• For police, call the Allegan County Sheriff’s office at (269) 673-3899 for non-emergencies. For emergencies, call 911.

Restrictions are scheduled to run through March 30. All public meetings are canceled during this time and will be rescheduled.

Saugatuck Township contacts are:

• For township hall, which maintains a 24-hour drop box outside at 3461 Blue Star Hwy. and is otherwise open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., email info@saugatucktownship.org or phone (269) 857-7721.

• For police, call the Allegan County Sheriff’s office at (269) 673-3899 for non-emergencies. For emergencies, call 911.

The township intends to re=evaluate this status Friday, April 3, with intent to reopen the hall to the public Monday, April 6. All public meetings will be scheduled during the closed time period.