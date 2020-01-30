Local high-water strategies discussed

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

“Let’s not let perfect get in the way of progress,” Saugatuck Township Manager Griffin Graham advised at a Lakeshore Drive update and planning discussion Jan. 23 in the township hall.

As rain fell and added to already near-record-high lake levels, about 40 citizens — more than half of them Lakeshore Drive residents — heard progress updates from Allegan County Emergency Management Director Scott Corbin, Saugatuck Township Fire District Capt. Mike Betts, Allegan County Road Commission Managing Director Craig Atwood and Graham on where plans were for dealing with flooding and erosion.

“We want to dispel the myth,” Graham said, “that nothing is being done. Several immediate actions have been taken, with more coming.

“But as far as ‘solving’ what amounts to a natural disaster, it is too big for just local governments and homeowners. No ‘perfect’ solution exists. All will have to give some.”

For instance the road closure north from 2783 Lakeshore Dr. to the 1986 washout site on the township’s southwest edge due to eroding banks and a pothole.

Residents of the 12 cut-off homes there have agreed to a system of parking their cars where the road ends and walking to homes. One man, said Graham, uses a wheelbarrow to cart in groceries.

The fire department has retrofitted decommissioned, smaller vehicles that can traverse lawns when needed to reach these dwellings, albeit with less equipment than full-size fire trucks can carry.

As for rebuilding Lakeshore Drive further east, away from eroding Lake Michigan bluffs, that will likely have to be on land outside the county’s right-of-way and involve private property owners agreeing on where and how the road would be located.

“There have been discussions,” Graham said. “But there’s more work to do. In fairness, each landowner has his or her own issues and reaching full accord may be difficult.

“Not ‘perfect,’ but if we stay on it progress can be made.”

As the group met locally, Allegan County Commissioner Dean Kapenga (see related story elsewhere in this week’s paper) was testifying to the Michigan House Appropriation Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Environmental Quality about the area’s need for emergency state aid to address the erosion and flooding problems.

Local legislators are calling for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of Emergency for entire Lake Michigan shoreline due to increasing and sometimes-frightening damage being caused.

Such a declaration would not only open state resources to address these impacts, but also allow Michigan to petition the federal government to do the same.

Last Thursday’s local session marked the third and latest hosted by township. “We’re not alone hosting them either,” Graham said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which monitors water levels, said each of the Great Lakes started 2020 higher than they did 2019, a year where many record highs were set.

The most-recent six-month forecast shows Lakes Michigan and Huron, which share a level because of their connection at the Straits of Mackinac, will finally reach above 1986 record monthly levels, something they flirted with in 2019 but did not quite reach.

At year’s end, the two came closer than they had all year to break the December record — within 0.36 inches. Michigan-Huron averaged 16.5 inches higher in December compared to December 2018.

If recent weather patterns slow down on precipitation, the joined lakes will still be much higher than long-term averages. But if it holds, there will be more record highs, at least reaching into summer, the USACE said.