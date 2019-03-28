Home Around Town Local ice pancakes are hot stuff worldwide
Local ice pancakes are hot stuff worldwide
Anyone who’s enjoyed local photographer Kim Zahnow’s work knows she renders compelling images. The world shared our not-so secret last week when The Weather Channel featured Zahnow’s drone footage, such as this capture, of Lake Michigan ice pancakes. These round pieces of ice with elevated rims are formed by random bumping into each other and periodic compressions at wave troughs. Good Morning America, Fox News, Facebook and more also picked up the images. One video posted had drawn more than 200,000 views as of Monday. Nice free publicity for our community in the off season, huh? (Photo by Kim Zahnow)

