Local students 'Prep4Success'
Local students 'Prep4Success'

Local students 'Prep4Success'

State champ x 2

Township OKs sand mine, neighbors object

CVB hike to generate $.5+ million a year

Cities again exchange volleys on police

Blue Star

Life as performance art

Gorgas' dual wins lead Saugatuck to fourth-place finish at D3 state finals

Baseball results

Douglas grocery again selling beer & wine

Town Crier, Art Coast runs hit streets June 16

Saugatuck High School senior Jessica Marsan (third from left) and junior Kierstyn Stoin (second from right) have worked since last summer with other Ottawa Area Intermediate School District students and Grand Valley State University in an IChallengeU project to help schools better prepare students for the future. SHS senior Marlaina Leo and junior Georgia Richardson-Smaller report participant-created workshops turned into a Prep4Sucess program SHS principal and district superintendent Tim Travis describes as “a prototype for connecting students, higher education and the business community.” Pictured with the SHS students are (from left) Hamilton High School teacher Lauren Robinson and student Becca Goodman, Kaitlyn Brunsykn and Alexis Asaro from Jenison High School.

