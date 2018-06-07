Local students ‘Prep4Success’

Saugatuck High School senior Jessica Marsan (third from left) and junior Kierstyn Stoin (second from right) have worked since last summer with other Ottawa Area Intermediate School District students and Grand Valley State University in an IChallengeU project to help schools better prepare students for the future. SHS senior Marlaina Leo and junior Georgia Richardson-Smaller report participant-created workshops turned into a Prep4Sucess program SHS principal and district superintendent Tim Travis describes as “a prototype for connecting students, higher education and the business community.” Pictured with the SHS students are (from left) Hamilton High School teacher Lauren Robinson and student Becca Goodman, Kaitlyn Brunsykn and Alexis Asaro from Jenison High School.