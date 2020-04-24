Local tax relief? Managers share views

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Can cities provide local businesses hard-hit by Covid-19 shutdowns tax relief or fiscal assistance otherwise?

Saugatuck City Council member Garnet Lewis broached the question as a non-action item during comments at that body’s April 13 meeting. Douglas council discussed it as a new business item Monday.

Douglas manager Rich LaBombard said Monday he had consulted with his Saugatuck peer, Kirk Harrier, and Saugatuck Township manager Griffin Graham in creating a communication, included in that night’s agenda, “because this topic will affect us all.”

In an email to his council last week, Harrier said had researched, “if there may be some type of tax relief or possible financial assistance, i.e. local grants, that can be implemented by the city; specifically in regards to local small businesses.”

Both said they explored with attorneys what state and local laws allow.

Harrier said Saugatuck attorney Jeff Sluggett apprised him that without a city economic development corporation (EDC) or downtown development authority (DDA) in place, there are limits to what the city is allowed to do.

“Some larger cities with financially strong DDAs,” said Harrier, “are in a position to offer economic programs. I was also made aware of what some other cities in different states are doing as well such as in Colorado, which involves a city EDC.” He attached to his email documents concerning both.

“The Michigan EDC, which serves the entire state, has implemented special financial programs to assist with the economic conditions created by Covid-19 in order to help small businesses,” Harrier continued, providing council a hot link to the EDC site discussing programs it offers.

“I’m going to reach out to the Allegan County EDC Monday morning and see if they have any assistance opportunities that might be beneficial to the local businesses in downtown Saugatuck as well,” he said.

“I have talked with the Douglas City Manager and he has prepared a memo for (his council’s) meeting this Monday night for discussion.” Attached was a copy of LaBombard’s memo and a Zoom teleconference hot link to the Douglas meeting for those who might wish to “attend.”

“Lastly,” wrote Harrier, “back in 2010 city council commissioned a report from Williams & Works regarding certain aspects of financing downtown activities. However, after it was released the business community was generally opposed to a DDA, BID or BIZ as people were concerned about special assessments or any increase in millage to support those operations.” He attached the report for reference.

“However, this analysis took place 10 years ago and attitudes within the business community may have changed,” the Saugatuck manager said.

“While it appears to be a

good gesture,” LaBombard told his council, “for the city to assist residents and businesses, it is a violation of the Michigan Constitution to provide public revenue for private purposes.

“Article VII, Sec. 26 states except as otherwise provided in the constitution, no city or village shall have the power to loan its credit for any private purpose or, except as provided by law, for any public purpose.

“Article IX, Sec. 18 says the state’s credit shall not be granted to, nor in aid of, any person, association or corporation, public or private, except as authorized in this constitution. The Michigan Supreme Court has held that this provision also applies to political subdivisions,” LaBombard said.

As for property tax deferments, he noted, “state law allows local units to defer collecting taxes for property owners who meet strict eligibility requirements set forth in the act.

“An owner may file a completed deferment form with his or her city or township treasurer by the designated deadline. A valid deferment permits property taxes to be paid at a later date, without additional penalty and interest, as long as the new payment deadline is met.”

Among local options, said LaBombard, “it is notable that the City of Zeeland made news headlines recently for discussing the possibility to temporarily reduce their millage as a form of Covid-19 relief.

“Municipalities may provide temporary millage reductions as they are not required to leverage the full voter-approved amount,” the manager went on. “However, the reduction must be an across-the-board one rather than limited to businesses or specific properties.

“Any proposed reduction would be for property owners and would not provide relief to renters. The net effect of any millage reduction wouldn’t be realized until the next tax collection cycle begins in July with taxes due Sept. 14.

“Reducing the millage rate would likely result in a reduction of municipal services and can have unintended consequences on service levels,” he cautioned.

“The Douglas charter allows the city to declare an emergency and gives the mayor the powers of a sheriff. However, an emergency declaration doesn’t set aside provisions of the state constitution nor free up the city’s responsibility to comply with the legal framework for the use of public funds.”

A (no) tax holiday would give buyers a temporary break from paying taxes on purchases, he went on. “To my knowledge, Michigan does not allow tax holidays like some other Midwest states.

There are other things to consider should municipalities choose grant relief of some form, said Lambombard.

“As a result of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, the state has experienced a reduction in gasoline and fuel sales and a reduction in retail sales,” he stated. “The municipality is anticipating a shortfall in revenue as a result. Of concern are:

“• Act 51 – A portion of revenue from the sale of motor vehicle fuels is distributed to communities to support road maintenance and improvements.

“As fuel sales have drastically dipped with fewer vehicles commuting to work and the price of gas falling dramatically, the amount of fuel tax revenue distributed to communities will be reduced.

“Available data suggests a drop of 70 percent in fuel sales. The 2020 estimate for Act 51 distribution to Douglas before the crisis was $223,794.59.

“• State revenue sharing. Per the Michigan Constitutional, revenue sharing payments are based on 15 percent of the 4-percent portion of Michigan’s 6-percent sales tax collections. Distributions are made to all Michigan cities, villages, and townships on a population basis on the last business day of the even-numbered months.

“Available data suggests a drop of 20 percent in retail sales prior to the newest executive order that restricted sales to essential items only. Some estimates are predicting a 15 to 40 percent drop in state revenue sharing. The projected fiscal year 2020 revenue sharing for Douglas before the crisis was $115,987.

“There is concern that this crisis will have similar consequences as the 2008 recession which resulted in decreased home sales and values. Municipalities typically lagged behind in feeling the impact of property value decreases and recovered more slowly. The next five years could see significant declines in property tax revenue used to support municipal services if the recovery is slow.

“Douglas,” LaBombard went on, “has a variety of capital improvement projects lined up for the upcoming years that will benefit the entire city.

“A 5-year road improvement plan is in place and there has been an effort to make improvements to public utilities. In addition, the state’s Lead and Copper Rule will require significant investment to improve private water services to comply with state standards.

“There are reports of additional programs being developed/funded to assist employers and the business community. Those programs may provide some relief to qualified businesses.

“Then there is timing,” said LaBombard’s memo. “Is the end of the crisis near?

“As city manager, it’s my job to inform, recommend, guide and ensure the council is operating within the legal framework of a home rule city. It is also my duty to operate on the level of revenue appropriated by the council, but the expectation of service levels will be adjusted based on the appropriation. The city must operate with a balanced budget.

“Finally, it’s important to acknowledge that I worked closely with my counterparts in Saugatuck and Saugatuck Township in creating this communication because this topic will affect us all. We are separate entities, but part of the same community,” he said.