Libraries are for the young and old, as some 90 participants in Monday’s groundbreaking for the new $4.35-million Saugatuck-Douglas District facility at 174 Center St., Douglas, showed. Construction of the new 9,000-square-foot library, across the street from its current home in an 1870s-built former church, gets underway this week and is expected to be complete by next spring. (Photo by Virginia Oakley)