Locals join nation, state responding

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Local efforts include, but are far from limited, to:

* Lake Vista SuperValu maintaining food supplies, doing its best to keep up with fast-vanishing cleaning products and maintaining a hand-washing station.

* Uncommon Roasters offering home deliveries of $40 or more local purchases Mondays through Saturdays for a $10 fee. Order by 9 a.m. and deliveries will be made that day. For more information, phone 1-800-472-8845.

* A Garnet Lewis-led effort collecting donations towards buying gift cards from local restaurants in $10 to $30 increments and distributing them to area first responders and other essential services personnel. As of Saturday she had collected close to $9,000 worth, $5,000 from the Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club and the balance from 51 more individuals.

* James Brandess distributing free art kits from in front of his 238 Butler St. studio gallery, plus offering video home tutorials.

* The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association posting daily Covid-19-related links and updates, including a list of area restaurant open for takeout and or delivery. Go to https://saugatuckdouglas.com/covid-19-community-info/.

* Now in its third week, the ad hoc “Feeding the Gap” effort continues furnishing meals for now out-of-school children who would normally receive free or reduced price lunches. (See related story this week for the latest update.)

Statewide, President Donald Trump Saturday granted Michigan’s request for a major disaster declaration, even as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that more federal medical supplies are on the way.

Whitmer called it a “good start,” adding she hoped Trump – who also extended federal social-distancing standards from April 12 to at least April 30 — also will review her requests for help with food, rental and housing assistance for needy families.

Whitmer Friday delayed the April 15 deadline for state taxes to July 15, mirroring a change in the federal due date. She also said on WJR (Detroit) radio schools are “very unlikely” to reopen this spring, in spite of the earlier-announced April 13 reopening.

State government will get at least $2 billion from the $2.2 trillion federal rescue package signed by Trump Friday, budget office spokesman Kurt Weiss said.

That’s apart from additional funding for schools and universities. It may not be used to offset lost tax revenue, but the administration hopes “there will be some consideration for what this is doing to Michigan’s budget,” Weiss said.