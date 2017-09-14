Locals not surprised NFL standout chose home here

By Ryan Lewis

Staff Writer

Recent news features about NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins moving to Saugatuck came as no surprise to locals who have seen him around town.

According to city records, Cousins—whose day job found him leading the Washington against Philadelphia this past weekend—bought a home in Dunegrass, the Preserve at the Lakeshore, the development just south of Oval Beach.

He and his wife Julie have one of the community’s nine lakefront lots.

Saugatuck zoning administrator Cindy Osman confirmed that the approximately 5,000-square-foot, three-story, four-bedroom home, plus a nursery, was on a 2-acre lot.

“Saugatuck is a really nice place to live,” Osman said, speculating on why Cousins chose to live here, 20 minutes south of where he grew up in Holland. “It’s one of the most beautiful spots in Michigan.”

Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association administrator Gregory Muncey said local residents have known the football star was moving here.

“I did hear the buzz when he was looking for a home,” said Muncey. “I’m sure that, like anybody, he wants to be treated like a local, how everyone wants to be treated.”

“It’s a seller’s real estate market, from what I understand, in area,” he continued. “Realtors are telling me they’ve done really well this year.

“And the area’s growing as well. You see lots of new developments. We get visitors from all over the world. Why wouldn’t somebody want to seek a place here?”

“Dunegrass,” said Mayor Chris Peterson, “is one of our new developments, so we’re always happy when anyone purchases a lot.

“And Kirk is a hometown boy,” she went on, referring to the former Michigan State University star’s roots as a Holland Christian High School graduate. “We’re always happy when our people come back to live in west Michigan.”

Dunegrass was created on 130 acres formerly used by the Presbytery of Chicago as a church camp. It was purchased by Grand Rapids businessman Paulus Heule in 2014 in the wake of the presbytery’s efforts to repay a loan that resulted from settling a 1990s sexual abuse case.