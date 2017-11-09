Locals play part in developing state safety plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Four local officials took part in a National Fire Protection Association pilot program on Community Risk Reduction Oct. 30-31 in Lansing.

Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik, Deputy Chief Chris Mantels, Saugatuck-Douglas Police officer Mark Giles and Saugatuck city zoning administrator Cindy Osman worked on how to identify and assess risks in addition to fire safety that impact Michigan communities, and how to successfully plan, implement and sustain a CRR plan statewide.

They were among 26 people chosen to represent the entire state, STFD board chair Jane Verplank said.

“This is a real groundbreaking endeavor by the state,” she went on. “The cities are honored to have these people represent us.”

The program is part of a state-wide CRR plan announced by State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehl- meyer. Michigan has ranked in the top tier of states nationally for its high number of residential fire fatalities for the last several years.

“With increased fire training and focused community outreach programs, the Michigan Fire Service has a responsibility to instill a cultural change across the state about fire and life safety in our homes, schools and communities,” said Sehlmeyer.

“The focus is to build a sustainable plan for all communities to be implemented with the assistance of local fire departments and other disciplines for years to come, as we all have a vested interest in community risk reduction. Our lives literally depend on it.

“The program will support life safety risk reduction efforts in urban, suburban and rural communities across Michigan,” the fire marshal continued, referring to the 1,032 fire departments in Michigan.

“One size does not fit all. The CRR effort in the Upper Peninsula is going to be different than the CRR effort in Detroit. We will customize our efforts to meet the needs of every community in the state.”

“Historically,” said Michigan Fire Inspectors Society member Kyle Svoboda,” the fire service spent time developing fire-related risk reduction programs.

“This (Oct. 30-31) workshop brought community leaders, building officials, zoning administrators, area agency on aging, school officials, non-governmental agencies, fire service leaders and law enforcement together to enhance our efforts in a complete risk reduction program encompassing all aspects of risks our communities face,” he continued.

After spending two days in Michigan, the NFPA gathered the feedback and ideas needed to move toward implementing its CRR curriculum.

“As the NFPA looks to extend community risk reduction beyond fire prevention,” said NFPA Segment Director Nicole Comeau, “launching this pilot in Michigan lends strong support to the statewide efforts being led by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“By working together, we feel we can have a big impact on improved fire and life safety for residents and visitors statewide.”

As of Oct. 23, 61 civilian home fire deaths and 9,122 residential fires had been reported by fire departments through the National Fire Incident Reporting System to the Bureau of Fire Service.