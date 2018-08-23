Home Around Town Lodge facade falls to new times, age
Lodge facade falls to new times, age
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The façade of the former Saugatuck Masonic Lodge fell Friday at the hands of the building’s new owner, its own deteriorating state and time.

“The building needs renovations,” said Spice & Tea Merchants owner Lisa Freeman, who Feb. 9 closed on the 1970-built, 6,160-square-foot building on 1.9 acres at 3150 Blue Star Hwy. for $286,000 planning to use it as a warehouse and rental space.

She agreed to continue leasing it to Lodge No. 238 members for six months while they found new headquarters.

“The façade was in rough shape,” Freeman said.

Spice & Tea Merchants’ 16 franchises in six states include a downtown Saugatuck retail store that moved this spring after six years at 103 Butler St. to 223 Butler St.

The Saugatuck Masonic Lodge first emerged from the Douglas Dutcher Lodge with a consecration ceremony Jan. 26, 1876. The Douglas Lodge later merged with the Fennville Dutcher Lodge. Its former Center Street headquarters now houses Douglas City Hall.

Saugatuck Lodge No. 238 moved into the blue sheet metal-surfaced building — which includes a kitchen, two bathrooms, hall used for meetings, rentals and fundraisers, plus surrounding parking — in 1970s.

Declining revenues made maintaining the building prohibitively expensive in recent years.

Saugatuck Masons now meet the first Wednesday of each month in the Fennville hall, 635 E. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (616) 218-5094.

