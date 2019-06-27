Longtime Saugatuck councilman Spangler to resign

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The man called “the conscience” of Saugatuck City Council is stepping down after more than two decades in elected office.

Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Spangler submitted his resignation Monday. His last meeting will be July 8.

The city is seeking a replacement to serve out the rest of Spangler’s term, which ends after the November general election.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said about leaving council. He and his husband are moving to California.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision to make. I have put down so many roots here,” Spangler wrote in his resignation letter accepted by the council Monday. “Saugatuck will always have a special place in my heart … I am a better person for having spent 30 years of my life in a community that has made its mark upon me.”

Fellow council members praised Spangler, a former mayor as well, for his commitment to the community and his principles.

“I always thought you were the real conscience of the council,” said Councilman Mark Bekken.

Listening to residents was always a priority, Spangler said. “I’ll always want to listen. I think it’s important.”

That stance sometimes put him at odds with his fellow council members. He was the only one to support medical marijuana facilities in the city. He was the only dissenter on breaking the 20-year agreement with Douglas for police protection and going to Allegan County for service, noting residents needed more answers to issues raised by the split.

“He does listen to voters and residents,” Councilman Barry Johnson said. Johnson first got involved with the council when then-Mayor Spangler appointed Johnson to fill out a vacated term. Johnson has since served as mayor as well.

“We’ll miss you,” he said, later shaking Spangler’s hand and hugging him.

The city is looking for someone to fill the remaining months of Spangler’s term. The person should not be running in the November election. Council plans to make the appointment at its July 8 meeting, after hosting a 5:30 p.m. reception for the outgoing councilman at the Coral Gables Annex. The public is invited. Cake and light refreshments will be served.

Anyone interested in the open position should contact the city at (269) 857-2603.