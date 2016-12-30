Looking back on 2016: What a year it was

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

No one ever said life in Saugatuck-Douglas was boring. And they were right. ‘Tis the season to look back on 2016, the year that was:

January

Saugatuck Township wants former Allegan County Commissioner Randy Brink to clean up a brass foundry he turned into a paintball plant. “The building is open and a safety hazard, says zoning administrator Steve Kushion, noting the parcel houses demolished materials, a storage tank, junk cars and tires. “The township is jerking us around again,” Brink replies. “You keep paying high taxes and they tell you what to do with your property.”

Downtown Saugatuck business owners complain to city hall about icy sidewalks.

The City of Douglas is accepted for the Michigan Main Street Project Associate Level, offering training from professionals in downtown development.

Douglas City Council, which said goodbye to member Gerald Schmidt last fall when he didn’t run for re-election, appoints him to replace newly-resigned member Eric Smith. Also applying is John Kelly, who did seek a seat in November.

Douglas is seeking an $850,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant/Loan to help turn the now-empty former Haworth plant into a facility housing tenants that might create up to 100 full-time light manufacturing jobs and invest as much as $10 million here in the next two years. Geerlings Development Co. president Scott Geerlings tells city council his firm has conducted Phase I and II environmental site assessments on the 7.2-acre parcel at 200 Blue Star Hwy. and agreed to buy it from furniture-maker Haworth contingent, in part, upon receiving funding for more environmental response activities. If approved, he hopes to start building rehab as soon as June.

Saugatuck Township must join Douglas and Saugatuck cities as a full partner in the Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority for the community to be eligible for most state and federal harbor management grants, soon-to-retire Michigan Department of Natural Resources programs and grants manager Bill Boik says.

The historic former Twin Gables Inn and Cottages at Saugatuck’s southern gateway are being transformed by new owners Al and Karrie Heminger into The Hotel Saugatuck, a luxury 17-room bed and breakfast.

Inventor Dorr Felt might have loved the new solar garden at his Laketown Township mansion, where work has been completed in time for the least-sunny weeks all year.

The Saugatuck Township Fire District reports it responded to 53 motor vehicle incidents in 2015, up 66 percent from last year. Chief Greg Janik says driver distractions, such as use of texting and other electronics devices, was a factor in the increase.

The Commercial Record wins six awards, including two bests in state, in the 2015 Michigan Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

February

Philanthropist Thelma Coghlin, small of stature but a giant in the community, dies in her Saugatuck home.

Who’d have thought Cletus the Crawdad, the aquatic star of the Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society’s museum aquarium, was in fact a crawmom? The confounding crustacean surprises winter caretakers by laying a clutch of eggs, then shedding her brown shell to reveal a vibrant blue self underneath it.

The nonprofit Oval Beach Preservation Society buys 25 acres north of Perryman Road —the only paved access way to the popular beach—from private owner Dune Ridge SA LP and is seeking public support to build a nonmotorized path on an easement Dune Grass has agreed to on the south side of Perryman.

Douglas, at an impasse in negotiations with Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson about making his private 500-slip facility a municipal marina, discusses alternate sites at Wade’s Bayou and Point Pleasant.

The Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan will have to wait until at least 2018 for federal dredging. President Obama’s proposed $143-million Great Lakes Navigation Operations budget for 2017 includes $650,00 for dredging the Holland Harbor, considered by the fed a commercial waterway, but nothing for the recreational harbor here.

It’s a dubious honor hosting the Kalamazoo River’s silt trap. Especially with PCBs, flowing here from upstream, in that sediment. “But somebody has to do it” is the consensus at a Saugatuck-Douglas harbor meeting with local and state officials. The most-immediate local outcome may be creation of a silt trap near and spoils pile at Schultz Park.

“The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him. Paul ‘The Captain’ Cook of Saugatuck died on Feb. 10 2016,” his obituary says.

March

Singapore Dunes owner Aubrey McClendon dies in a single-car crash less than a day after he is indicted by the U.S. Justice Department for allegedly rigging bids on oil and natural gas leases in his home state of Oklahoma. The fate of 314 acres he owns fronting Lake Michigan, on the north side of the Kalamazoo River channel in Saugatuck Township, is unclear.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality issues the City of Saugatuck a permit to extend its Coghlin Park dinghy dock to include four 16-foot finger piers, plus a 24-foot-long, five-foot wide pedestrian ramp extending from the seawall into it. Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson, who acted as the city’s agent in applying for the permit, calls the allowance inadequate to meet boater-shopper needs.

A 120-ton Saugatuck landmark is spending part of its 181st birthday year up on blocks. The Federal-style home at 607 Butler St., last lived in by Warren and Joan Valleau, is being restored by new owners Steve Boyd and Jennifer Davenport as the Judson Heath Colonial Inn.

John Kasich won the Republican presidential primary and Democrat David Gernant is the area’s new state representative, if Saugatuck-Douglas results are to be believed. Statewide, Donald Trump wins the GOP race and Republican Mary Whiteford is district voters’ choice.

Saugatuck’s Oval Beach parking lot will be closed to motor vehicles for four to five weeks starting in April while it undergoes $329,745 worth of reconstruction.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association hires Greg Muncey as interim marketing and member services director after Elizabeth Burns, declined a raise from her $33,000 salary, resigns.

Police arrest a man who poured acid on a woman during a Ganges Township domestic assault.

A regional drug task force raids two Saugatuck businesses it says were providing products outside the legal medical marijuana system.

Former Douglas city councilman Eric Smith pleads guilty to writing a check with insufficient funds between $100 and $500. Other charges are dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Saugatuck City Council approves buying a $54,823.23 tractor and $53,750 surf rake to clean sand at Oval Beach.

April

“The Wild Heart of Saugatuck” is for sale for $40 million. Again. The late Aubrey McClendon’s 314 acres, described as the “Wild Heart” by local environmentalists, is listed by his estate for that figure with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Douglas hires Edgewater Resources for as much as $26,500 to conduct a preliminary engineering and feasibility services study about making Wade’s Bayou a public marina.

The Commercial Record begins a new era, expanding circulation to include 1,500 free newspapers dropped at 72 (now 87) area businesses and its size from a tabloid to broadsheet, meaning more news and features for readers to enjoy.

Commercial Record columnist Fr. Corwin Stoppel —who “moonlights” as rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, is named Sauga-tuck’s 2016 Tony Vettori Citizen of the Year.

The Kalico Kitchen, closed by the Allegan County Health Department in 2013, is sold to Frederick Eagle (“Fritz”) Royce III and Sara Hurley, who plan to reopen the Douglas restaurant as Stonewall Corner, “Celebrating Ice Cream through Diversity.”

The cities of Douglas and Saugatuck, joint founders of the Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority, are going their own ways again in its operation. This time it’s buoys. Instead of having Tower Marine install them in spring and remove them in fall as has been done, Douglas will have its own employees do the work. Saugatuck will continue to have Tower install buoys.

“The Family of Man” is fading. To that end, Saugatuck City Council votes to give the Coghlin Park steel sculpture bearing that name a more-than-$4,000 fresh coat of paint.

What’s in a name? If you’re Saugatuck’s Back to the Fuchsia, national recognition. Owner Jeanne Smiczek’s flower shop is recognized by CNBC as one of “7 Unforgettable Biz Names Helping Companies Succeed.”

Longtime owners Mitch and Marcie Phillips turn over M&M Ice Cream Treats and its next-door Blue Star Café to Tonya and Brandon Tucker.

Lake Michigan water levels are not done rising. The big lake—already up 3.41 feet from its January 2013 record low—may rise another foot by midsummer, hydrologists say.

Artist Lynn Neuman—with her dog Lucky and cat Spaz—is heading west. Neuman hosts a farewell party at 18 E. Center St., her third Douglas gallery, before moving to be near her daughter in California.

Saugatuck Township firefighters recover three loose horses on a gravel road inland from Lakeshore Drive.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announces plans to repave decks plus do joint and approach work on the northbound and southbound Int. 196 bridges over Old Allegan Road, starting July 11 and ending in mid-October.

Holland-based Cottage Home, which builds and designs well-appointed beach houses and cottages, introduces its new coffee-table book “Life on the Lakeshore: The Cottage Experience” during an open house at Saugatuck Brewing Co.

Saugatuck High School graduate Butch Jones, now University of Tennessee head football coach, donates $20,000 for a new SHS fitness center.

Saugatuck is voted America’ Best Small Town Weekend Escape in a USA Today online poll for the second time in three years.

May

Douglas officials and Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson agree—not an everyday occurrence—city law should allow longer docks.

Douglas Mayor Jim Wiley calls Peterson’s claim that the city’s lawsuit against Tower over dredging “is an excellent example of what happens when a council member votes on something without first communicating with the affected party” nonsense. “I wish we had a picture of our file of communication with him over the matter,” Wiley says.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Joint Police Commission approves a 2016-17 budget at $1.28 million, 24 percent higher than last year’s record $1.03 million. Included are $316,000 in wages, salaries, insurance, gas and costs of unfunded Municipal Employees’ Retirement System benefits.

In 2016, with high-speed Internet access essential to more and more at-home workers and students’ learning, is Saugatuck Township underserved? Yes, several residents tell the township board, asking for help to address slow access.

The Mermaid Bar & Grill has a new but familiar owner. Eric Chaitin—whose Odie Dogs food cart in Douglas was one of his smaller ventures—buys the longtime 240 Water St. restaurant from Patrick and Sharon Shanahan.

The American Legion’s Bruhner Frehse Post 137 has stood almost 80 years at 248 Mason St. So why, given the hall’s longtime uses hosting public events and fundraisers, did the city rezone it from Institutional in 2005 to Residential? And why have some city officials balked at the legion’s now 15-month-old request to rezone its lot to C-1 Commercial?

Police investigate possibly-related arsons in nearby Lakeshore Drive fires during Memorial Day weekend.

June

DeMond’s SuperValu celebrates its 25th season as the local family grocery store here with a Customer Appreciation Day.

Saugatuck High School’s boys track team wins its second-straight Division 4 state championship, and third in the last four years.

A split Saugatuck Township board chooses to pay its supervisor $17,600 next year—a 3-percent cost-of-living hike, consistent with other township salaries—rather than scale back the job’s pay to $100 per month.

Commercial Record columnist Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel, Saugatuck’s 2016 Citizen of the Year, publishes his first novel, “The Great Saugatuck Murder Mystery.” The All Saints’ Episcopal Church rector celebrates its release with a book signing at The Sand Bar, where the story starts.

Saugatuck’s Beckley family—U.S. Marines for four generations—holds a farewell service for Rico, their 12-year-old service dog/pet who served two two-year stints in Afghanistan, totaling 243 combat missions, before putting their loyal friend down.

It’s ba-a-ack! The Saugatuck awning that launched six years of arguments, metamorphosized into an art butterfly and umbrella before a judge ordered its removal, is back up at 790 Lake St., whose owners John Porzondek and James Serman plan to sue the city.

Saugatuck’s 13th annual Town Crier 5K and 10K draw 182 runners and walkers to enjoy fun and fitness while raising funds for Saugatuck Public Schools’ state-champion track and cross-country programs.

Saugatuck City Council, claiming it’s not flush with cash, cans the idea of a new $150,000 public restroom on the south side of downtown.

The mystery of “Toby, the 100-year-old dog” is solved when his owners see a Commercial Record photo story regarding a poster at Uncommon Roasters and respond to the girl who placed it.

The owner of a Holland marine salvage and towing business sees his 30-foot Sea Ray sink overnight in its Tower Marine slip.

An overnight standoff in Saugatuck Township ends when the suspect rides up to the scene on a bicycle.

A Ganges Township man who attacked his girlfriend with acid during an ambush is not mentally competent to stand trial, state examiners say.

Joe Dornak retires after 25 years of working for the U.S. Postal Service, the last 11 as Douglas postmaster.

Wishbone House’s planned 21st birthday party for Gramps, its celebrity cat, becomes a memorial service instead for the venerable, much-loved feline after he suffers a stroke and has to be euthanized.

July

Saugatuck Township isn’t ready to take the plunge into joining the Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority. As it hasn’t for four-plus years. The township board tables acting on a resolution declaring its intent to consider becoming a full KLHA partner based on a lawyer’s letter expressing concerns about the agreement. Defining who pays for what remains an issue, township attorney Scott Smith says.

The annual Saugatuck-Douglas Kids Against Hunger celebration sees more than 300 local volunteers raising $21,188 and packing a record 76,032 meals for needy children.

Retired teacher, part-time marketing director and part-time Greek resident Richard Doherty of injuries sustained in a scooter crash.

Amazwi Contemporary Art’s got a brand-new bag on its roof: “Fankled Zed,” inflatable artwork by Ox-Bow faculty member Claire Ashley, a Scotland native.

Some of the tempers often tested when visitors seeking parking spaces in downtown Saugatuck flare when city council delays acting on a Saugatuck Center for the Arts request for two parking spaces adjacent to its building.

Saugatuck celebrates its annual Venetian Festival with live music, dancing, a dinghy poker run, decorated boat parade and plenty of liquid fun, all with the usual sobriety and decorum.

Nineteen-year Saugatuck Public Schools business, transportation and human resources director Liz Broderick—under fire since May for her handling of cleaning contracts and employing members of her family—announces she will step down Sept. 30.

A 23-year-old newlywed expecting his first son shortly will be buried instead after drowning in a molasses tank.

A multi-vehicle pileup including three church buses closes Int. 196 for more than two hours, causing detour congestion that leads to another crash. The freeway wreck—latest in a series near one-lane northbound and southbound bottlenecks due to rebuilding bridges over Old Allegan Road—caps a record July for Saugatuck Township Fire District responders with 113 calls.

August

Saugatuck is the only one of nine Allegan County Townships to vote down a mandatory $36 surcharge to fund the county’s recycling surcharge, 245 “no” votes” to 211 “yes. The township board votes one week later to put the request on the general election ballot Nov. 8.

The Ganges Township board votes 3-2 to relinquish the long-litigated 121st Avenue road-end public access to Lake Michigan to private adjacent landowners.

A prominent Douglas businessman, DeMond’s SuperValu president Nick DeMond, pleads not guilty to two counts second degree criminal sexual conduct against a person under 13 years old.

Elizabeth Bennett, 93, of Ganges Township drowns during her regular, near-daily swim in Lake Michigan.

It’s b-a-a-ack! The Old Root Beer Barrel, whose scheduled rebuilding by volunteers ceased last month due to safety concerns, again begins “taking flesh” in Douglas with help from professionals.

A tornado touches down east of Douglas, leveling a pole barn, tossing a trampoline into the air and sending a tree crashing through a house.

Douglas Downtown Development Authority chair Rob Goeke resigns citing city hall non-responsiveness and staff actions.

The schedules of Fennville’s police officers could be changed after what one city official calls a “riot” downtown outside a restaurant after a private party.

Possible changes to traffic flow on the Blue Star Highway Bridge between Douglas and Saugatuck to improve bicycle and pedestrian access raise concerns from emergency response officials and a Saugatuck city engineer.

Thirty-eight young sturgeon that grew up this summer in the New Richmond Bridge County Park hatchery east of Saugatuck take the plunge into the real, being released into the Kalamazoo River.

September

Crane’s Pie Pantry, Restaurant and Winery hosts a “Party of the Century” to celebrate the family farms’ centennial.

Douglas and Saugatuck cities and Saugatuck Township agree that a joint police study may lead to improved public safety but not on how the committee charged with doing it should be comprised.

What if Fennville rioted and no one came, former resident John Watts asks.

The 17th annual Mt. Baldhead Challenge 15K and 5K runs draw more than 300 entries to tackle their unique courses and raise close to $10,000 for Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club charities.

Neighbors of 16 acres Douglas bought north of Wiley Road three years ago claim the city has reneged on its commitment to transform the parcel into a park.

Saugatuck’s original Pump House, home of the Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society Museum since 1992, receives a state historical marker from the Michigan Historical Commission.

Saugatuck Public Schools, with 19-year business director Liz Broderick retiring, engage Ottawa Area Intermediate School District chief financial officer Chris assist them part-time with business operations and look to repost the position, with time to attract a full fields of candidates, next year.

West Shore Aware awards $40,000 in grants to six local 501c3 charities, largely as a result of its annual August White Party gala.

The Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority hires recently-retired Michigan Department of Natural Resources waterways programs and grant units manager Bill Boik as a part-time consultant in effort to help with harbor siltation and other issues.

October

Cow Hill Yacht Club’s annual Chili Cook-Off sees 22 restaurants participate, more than 1,500 attendees sample their fare and beverages, and generates close to $9,000 for local charities.

Nothing like moving the 120-ton, 150-year-old former Hudson farmhouse 1.5 miles from its original 66th Street homestead to a lot south of 126th Avenue. But that’s what new owner Duane Brown—with help from Laraway & Sons House Moving, Consumer Energy line crews and tree trimmers where needed—does on a rainy but mild fall day.

New York Times bestselling writer Jacqueline Carey of Saugatuck Township is named the Michigan Library Association’s 2016 Michigan Author Award winner.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society’s Civil War-era Francis lifeboat stored behind its Old School House History Center in Douglas receives a state historical marker from the Michigan Historical Commission.

Top Grade Site Management contractors harvest soybeans from a Tower Marine dredging spoils pile known to have PCB content. Marina owner R.J. Peterson says the soybeans are safe to eat. “Deer, geese and other animals feed on them all the time,” he says.

Hostile persons confront local firefighters called to a blaze in an illegally-occupied Saugatuck Township outbuilding. Fire Chief Greg Janik, noting Saugatuck-Douglas city police went out of their jurisdiction to assist there because the one county road patrol deputy assigned to the four-township district was occupied elsewhere, says the case exemplifies Saugatuck Township’s need to fund adequate policing.

Rewarding participation and punishing excellence hits a new low when the Southwestern Athletic Conference denies all-league honors to five Saugatuck High School boys cross country runners who had earned them.

Summer’s run of accidents—fortunately none fatal, until now—ends at the Int. 196 construction site east of Saugatuck when the driver of a Toyota 4Runner rear ends a semi trailer.

Former Douglas city councilman Eric Smith is in trouble again. The ex-official is arrested for allegedly breaking and entering a Douglas dwelling without the owner’s permission.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association and Greater Fennville Chamber of Commerce schedule four November public meetings about the two groups possibly merging.

Saugatuck’s football team closes a record-setting 9-0 regular season beating Fennville 49-6.

November

Saugatuck’s boys cross country team wins its second straight state championship, and third in the last four years, despite moving up from Division 4 to Division 3 this season—and being the smallest-enrollment school in the field. The Indian girls team places fourth.

History repeats itself as eventual Division 7 state football champ Pewamo-Westphalia tops Saugatuck in the state district final game 25-19. It marks the second straight year host PW ended the Indians’ heretofore-unbeaten season.

There’s Saugatuck-Douglas and there’s the rest of the world. City voters favored presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by better than a 2-to-1 margin over statewide and national election winner Donald Trump.

In Saugatuck Township races, Republican Jon Phillips defeats Democrat Jon Helmrich for supervisor, 1,066 votes to 912; and the Allegan County recycling surcharge denied by voters in the August primary is turned down again by a greater margin, 1,070 “no” votes to 670 “yes.”

Work could begin next month on a seawall along the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck as part of a possible six-slip marina whose fate remains in court. Dunegrass development property manager David Barker tells Saugatuck city council state and federal permits are in place for the seawall, regardless of the marina lawsuit’s outcome.

A tanker fire south of Saugatuck-Douglas closes Int. 196 for several hours and the Pullman Road exit for most of the day. Three bystanders find the truck driver outside his vehicle and drag him to safety just before his rig is engulfed in flames.

A “bear” reported in in Saugatuck Township north of the Kalamazoo River off Lake Trail Drive turns out to be a Bernese mountain dog instead.

A sewage discharge at Shangrai La Mobile Home Court spills an estimated 700 to 1,200 gallons of effluent.

December

Cottage Home owner Brian Bosgraaf, with financial backing from Padnos Iron and Metal Co. president Jeff Padnos and his wife Peg, has signed an agreement to buy 309 acres fronting Lake Michigan north of the Kalamazoo River from the estate of the late Oklahoma natural gas magnate Aubrey McClendon.

Some Douglas residents are PO’d about new city post office employees who have replaced the retired Joe Dornak and longtime employee Kathy Hebert, who is on medical leave,

Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Felicia Fairchild surprises some board members by not attending a scheduled meeting, instead having another board member read her resignation letter.

Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson is inducted into the Michigan Boating Industries Association Hall of Fame.

Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Ken Giles is retiring and Sgt. Steve Kent, a 30-year veteran of the department, will take over as acting chief.

Police are investigating the death by hypothermia of Jamie Jon Dollar, 40, found by children in a snowy playground at Shangrai La Mobile Home Court.

Needy families served by Christian Neighbors of Douglas have their Christmas made $19,000 merrier thanks to a check presented by the local charity group Santa’s Elves.