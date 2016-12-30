Looking back on 2016, with thanks

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

It’s the end of the year and time to brag about what we have accomplished at The Commercial Record in 2016.

Our biggest achievement was converting a major portion of our delivery to free. Thus, if you are out and about, you can pick up the newspaper at many locations in Saugatuck, Douglas, Fennville or Holland and not have to fork out a single nickel.

Obviously, it’s terrific for our readers because they don’t have to pay a dollar for a newspaper. But it’s also great for businesses that advertise in The Commercial Record, because now their message is received by many more people than when we were simply a subscription newspaper.

Now that doesn’t mean we don’t sell subscriptions—we do. For those who like the convenience of getting their newspaper delivered to their mailbox or who live out of the area, mailed subscriptions continue to be available at affordable prices.

You may or may not have noticed, our greatly enhanced website. We spent a good chunk of change to upgrade the platform, and now the easy-to-maneuver website is updated weekly, if not daily, to provide you with the latest news of the area. We have also increased the frequency of our Facebook posts, so you can get your local news that way as well.

The increased availability of the newspaper wasn’t our only change. Early last year we decided to change the newspaper’s size from tabloid to full-sized. The larger size means we can offer more news and provide color on every page. One glance and you can ascertain a much more visually-appealing product.

2016 brought personnel changes as well, or should I say, additions. Bill McIlwaine came aboard as advertising manager back in February, and was largely responsible for the new and improved Visitors Guide, as well as introducing dozens of new businesses to the advantages The Commercial Record’s increased circulation offered.

Then came Laura Schippa. She replaced the retiring Al Shaheen as office manager and was the perfect match to juggle the eccentric personalities of McIlwaine and editor Scott Sullivan. I suspect the three of them will do all they can to build on the 2016 improvements in 2017.

From all of us at The Commercial Record, I extend my appreciation to all of you who pick us up and check us out each week. Without you, we would not exist.

And to those businesses that chose to place their ads in The Commercial Record, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. We are blessed to have you as partners.