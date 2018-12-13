Low PFAS levels not seen as health threat here

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

No news is good news when it comes to PFAS in our water. Results from state-contracted testing of local supply sites April 25 and Aug. 9 found Perflurooctanesulfonic acid levels well below 70 parts per trillion limits established as Lifetime Health Advisory danger thresholds.

PFAS and related PFOS are global pollutants used in and spread for years via metal plating and firefighting foams; manufacture of Scotchgard, stain repellents and Skydrol, a hydraulic fluid used in aviation. Recent findings have shown the contaminants are toxic to mammals, persistent and bioaccumulative.

Kalamazoo Lake Sewer and Water Authority Manager Daryl VanDyke said Michigan Department of Environmental Quality staff have been overwhelmed for the last nine months overseeing PFAS testing, analysis and releasing results.

“I’ve been waiting for three months for the final communication from them,” he said. “As we suspected, no news was good news.”

Private laboratory tests April 25 at the Douglas water supply site commonly called the Iron Removal Plant, near Wade’s Bayou park, showed 3 parts per trillion for PFAS and related contaminants.

Samplings the same day at Saugatuck city’s Wells 4 and 5 sites, near the middle/high school, found non-detectable results. Ditto for Aug. 9 tests at Saugatuck Township’s Wells 6 and 7, near Blue Star Highway and Goshorn Creek.

“Those concentrations,” VanDyke said, “are not expected to result in adverse health effects as long as they remain below the LHA over time.” With that, he was also cautious.

“I recommend KLSWA continue annual monitoring beyond the state’s local activity this year to create a historical baseline of data for these contaminants and evaluate any changes to concentrations,” VanDyke said.

“As PFAS and its related contaminants are a recent public health and environmental concern, the regulatory community is develop- ing and researching the adverse health effects beyond what is known currently.

“The current recommendations are based on the best available and most current information and may change depending on additional information related to site conditions, the availability of new data or other new information as it becomes available,” said the Kal Lake manager.

For information PFAS, PFOS and possible health outcomes, visit: