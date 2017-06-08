Home Around Town Man falls of Sergeant Marine boat, drowns
Man falls of Sergeant Marine boat, drowns
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Man falls of Sergeant Marine boat, drowns

0
6-8 Saug drowning 6x-cr
now viewing

Man falls of Sergeant Marine boat, drowns

5-4 Spoils flowers 6x-cr
now playing

'Volcano' leveled, Douglas-Peterson spoils suit ends

6-8 Pride Day 3x-cr
now playing

Pride blooms in Saugatuck

3-9 SP chicken kiss me 6x-cr
now playing

Could backyard chickens be Douglas boon?

6-8 Rotary scholars 6x-cr
now playing

Incoming, outgoing Rotary leaders eye big plans

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

War on terror is not hopeless

6-8 Autism drone 4x-cr
now playing

Manske advocates for persons with autism via film

6-8 SPO saug francis
now playing

Indian track teams compete at state

baseball
now playing

Indian baseball falls in districts

A Kalamazoo man drowned Thursday, June 1, after falling off his sailboat at Sergeant Marine in Saugatuck.
John Edward DeBoer, 71, was working on 25-foot sailboat shortly after noon when he fell overboard into Kalamazoo Lake, the Allegan County Sheriff’s office reported.
Witnesses told Saugatuck-Douglas Police, Saugatuck Township Fire District and the Sheriff’s Marine Unit and Dive Team responders with information which helped divers locate the victim on the lake bottom within 14 minutes of arrival.
DeBoer was delivered to waiting AMR ambulance paramedics, who beg life support efforts and transported him to Holland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The reason for the accident remains under investigation. Michigan State Police also assisted on the scene.

Related Posts
5-4 Spoils flowers 6x-cr

‘Volcano’ leveled, Douglas-Peterson spoils suit ends

Publisher 0
6-8 Pride Day 3x-cr

Pride blooms in Saugatuck

Publisher 0
3-9 SP chicken kiss me 6x-cr

Could backyard chickens be Douglas boon?

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video