Man falls of Sergeant Marine boat, drowns

A Kalamazoo man drowned Thursday, June 1, after falling off his sailboat at Sergeant Marine in Saugatuck.

John Edward DeBoer, 71, was working on 25-foot sailboat shortly after noon when he fell overboard into Kalamazoo Lake, the Allegan County Sheriff’s office reported.

Witnesses told Saugatuck-Douglas Police, Saugatuck Township Fire District and the Sheriff’s Marine Unit and Dive Team responders with information which helped divers locate the victim on the lake bottom within 14 minutes of arrival.

DeBoer was delivered to waiting AMR ambulance paramedics, who beg life support efforts and transported him to Holland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The reason for the accident remains under investigation. Michigan State Police also assisted on the scene.