Man missing from Saugatuck sought

Police are seeking the whereabouts of a Grand Rapids man last seen at a Saugatuck bar Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to patrol the area were dispatched to a missing person report on Justin Michael Brown, 39, (shown at right), last seen wearing a gray Columbia jacket, dark color baseball hat and blue jeans.

Officers, family, and friends searched the area extensively and could not find him. There has been no activity on Brown’s cell phone, whose known location was still in the Saugatuck area, police said.

Family and friends told officers Brown does not have any health or mental concerns and this behavior is not normal for him.

Police and firefighters were searching the Kalamazoo River near where he was last seen Tuesday morning.

Persons who have information about Brown are asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (269) 673-0500 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.