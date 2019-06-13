Man the Arks….Great Lakes water levels at all-time high

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Lakes look high? You’re right. How about an all-time record?

May showers helped water levels on all five Great Lakes, including Michigan, rise to record highs this month. This of course affects inland waters near them.

Lakes Michigan and Huron, which are at the same level since they are connected at the Straits of Mackinac, rose 9 inches last month, an inch more than in 1986, their prior record.

One inch of water on these two lakes represents 800 billion gallons.

Lake Superior, the largest Great Lake, rose 5 inches to top its 1986 record by 3 inches. Lake Erie rose six inches to break its mark also set 33 years ago.

Lake Ontario rose most dramatically: 18 inches to break its 2017 record by inches.

Wait, there’s more. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has kept water-level records since 1918, expects the lakes to keep rising.

The Corps’ latest forecast says record levels may continue through September.