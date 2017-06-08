Manske advocates for persons with autism via film

By Joseph Cappelletti

In a world filled with negativity, Justin Manske is trying to add a little bit of positivity to everyone’s lives.

Justin Manske, a 2013 Fennville High School graduate, wants to break the social stigma that surrounds autism. He was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome at age four; however, he wasn’t told until age 13.

Manske said he struggled at first to accept his diagnosis and figure out who he really was. “The main thing is, just forget it. Just forget the negativity of autism. Make something positive out of it. I always forget the negatives and make something positive of it,” Manske said.

At Fennville High School, he built a memorial garden outside of the football field to remember his friend, Wes Leonard, as well as other students who had passed away. This act helped Manske become an Eagle Scout, the highest honor of Boy Scouts.

After high school, he started making short videos to document his journey with autism and to help others feel comfortable in their own skin. Manske said a lot of people he knows really struggle with the disorder and are depressed. He wants to change this. “People believe it’s a curse. I believe it’s a gift,” he said.

Manske is trying to break the social stigma that often surrounds autism. According to the New York Times, 46 percent of autistic middle and high schoolers have been bullied, compared to 10.6 percent of the general adolescent population.

Manske had a message for victims of bullying: “Be yourself and stay positive. Don’t worry, the bullies aren’t going to succeed in life; you are. I believe they can do great things.

Manske’s video has reached more than 2,200 views so far on Facebook. He plans to continue to make films and will release a 10-episode web series on Youtube in April 2018.

If you would like to learn more about Manske and his message, you can find him on Facebook or by searching j_man99 on Youtube.