'March for Our Lives' slated here Saturday
‘March for Our Lives’ slated here Saturday

Local activists will stage a local version of the Washington, D.C., March for Our Lives to end gun violence Saturday, March 24, starting in Beery Field, Douglas, at 11 a.m. and proceeding to Saugatuck High School.

The March was conceived by student survivors of Feb. 14 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Local organizers are working with Saugatuck and Douglas students, many of whom staged a walkout outside the high school March 14 to commemorate names of the 17 victims of the Parkland massacre.

Saturday’s peaceful demonstration, will offer a pre-march 10:15 a.m. service at Douglas Congregational United Church of Christ, 56 Wall St., where attendees will hear from students, local poets and the Persisterhood Choir.

Event organizers advise marchers to dress for the weather for the 1.5-mile walk. A post-march gathering is planned at Little Lucy’s Kitchen, 149 Griffith St., Saugatuck.

Persons who choose to participate must agree to engage in nonviolent, peaceful action, to act lawfully and strive to deescalate any potential confrontations with persons who may disagree with their values.

 

