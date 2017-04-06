Home Around Town May 10 court date for Douglas woman charged in traffic death
May 10 court date for Douglas woman charged in traffic death
May 10 court date for Douglas woman charged in traffic death

OWEN, MEGHANN CORCORAN
May 10 court date for Douglas woman charged in traffic death

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

A Douglas woman accused of driving drunk and without a license in the car crash that killed Jeremy Slenk, 42, of Saugatuck will next be in court May 10.

Meghann Corcoran Owen, 37, is accused of operating while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death and possession of marijuana.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Joseph Skocelas May 10 at 9 a.m. in Allegan County District Court.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must prove there is enough evidence the accused was responsible for felony charges to be moved on to circuit court. According to court records, Owen is free on $20,000 bond.

The crash happened Sunday, March 12, at 116th Avenue and 65th Street in Ganges Township. Police and prosecutors alleged Owen was driving when the pickup she and Slenk were riding in rolled over while westbound on 116th Avenue, throwing Slenk—who wasn’t wearing a seat belt—out and killing him. Owen, who was wearing a seat belt, was slightly injured.

