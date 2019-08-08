Home Around Town McDonald’s charity helps CFL feed needy kids
The 501c3 nonprofit Children First Lakeshore, which in partnership with Community Church of Douglas provides a weekend backpack food program for needy children in Douglas and Fennville elementary schools, was presented an $8,000 donation from Ronald McDonald House Charities last week. Shown (from left) are CFL treasurer Joseph Blodget, president George Stoutin and vice president Tim Lemanski; plus McDonald’s owner operators Renee and Chris Draves. For more information about CFL, which last year delivered close to 180 weekend backpacks each week for children last year, contact Stoutin at (269) 857-5626.

