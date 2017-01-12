Medical marijuana back on Douglas, township plates

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The renewed interest in opening medical marijuana shops locally since Gov. Rick Snyder signed September legislation allowing larger operations has Douglas and Saugatuck Township governments weighing new ordinances to govern them.

Tammy Jacobi, who opened the Good Intentions Medical Marijuana Clinic in Chicago in 2013 after closing a similar Saugatuck Township operation, applied to Douglas for a caregiver permit last month.

She is eyeing buying the Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau-owned building at 2902 Blue Star Hwy., said Douglas zoning administrator Lisa Imus.

Adam Mendes Jan. 4 asked the Saugatuck Township board about zoning that would allow a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, 10,000-square-foot processing facility and 2,000-square-foot processing center for the substance.

He projects his The Green Room LLC operation, possibly built on now-vacant property near Int. 196 Exit 36, to bring 20-plus jobs here.

Both requests are on hold as the local governments await clarification from the state about licensing requirements.

Legislative Haze

The Michigan Medical Marihuana (yes, spelled with an “h”) Act passed by voters in 2008 allows patients, and registered caregivers to provide to as many as five of them, to use marijuana for specified medical purposes.

Specifics past that, and enforcement, were left to a haze of various, sometimes contradictory, jurisdictions.

In response to inquiries, Douglas in 2013 regulated the use by limiting the type of zoning in which it could take place, but no operations there subsequently opened.

Snyder Sept. 21 signed a legislation to clarify the eight-year-old MMMA. The three-bill package gives local governments the authority to regulate the location and number of provisioning centers; allows marijuana-infused products, such as lotions and tinctures for patients who would rather not smoke or consume marijuana; and creates a “seed-to-sale” tracking system to ensure marijuana dispensed to patients has been safety-tested.

“No,” Michigan Townships Association attorney Catherine Mullhaupt writes of the package, “marijuana has not been legalized in Michigan. It is still an illegal drug under federal and state law.”

The MMMA did not legalize it, she noted, “but it prohibits prosecuting or penalizing qualified patients and registered caregivers who use marijuana for (purposes allowed by it).

“Subsequent court opinions clarified that only those persons who were qualified patients and registered caregivers (and persons who met the requirements of Section 8 of the MMMA, even if not registered with the state) could exchange or use medical marijuana,” Mullhaupt continued.

“A third party — a person providing or selling marijuana to a qualified patient who is not that person’s registered caregiver — does not have the protection from prosecution under the MMMA. Any arrangement outside of the patient-caregiver relationship, including ‘dispensaries,’ does not comply with the MMA is illegal.”

So why do we see medical marijuana dispensaries all over?

“Because the local jurisdiction has chosen not to enforce state or federal laws that make marijuana illegal outside of the patient-caregiver relationship protected by the MMMA,” said Mullhaupt.

“In most cases, the city, village or township has ‘decriminalized’ certain uses of marijuana and/or chosen not to utilize enforcement resources for small amounts or certain levels of activity. But that is a forbearance, not legalization.”

Even after September’s new legislation, dispensaries will have to wait a year to get permits because the state still must establish the licensing system required by the act.

Doing It in Douglas

Imus told Douglas council last month the city’s current medical marijuana ordinance is “unenforceable.”

“Since the adoption of the ordinance (in 2013),” she wrote members in a memo Dec. 29, “various court rulings have determined that a licensed caregiver, supplying marijuana to a qualifying patient, cannot be regulated by zoning or any other local ordinance on private property.

“As long as the patients-caregivers are fully licensed and under the 72-plant limit (for up to five qualifying patients), they may grow and distribute marijuana in any zoning area,” Imus said.

Council tabled acting on Jacobi’s request, meaning she can indeed “grow and distribute to those five patients anywhere on private property in Douglas, regardless of zoning or city approval,” as long as she is a State of Michigan licensed caregiver, Imus said.

Green Room Growth?

Mendes told the township board Jan. 4 he plans to build Green Room facilities from the ground up.

“I expect this project,” he said, “to take a full year to complete. I would be able to apply for licensing once the property passes all inspections, is zoned and approved. I am pursuing this now to apply for licensing next winter.

“(I am) looking to build a business that is a steward of the local community. (It) is going to be regulated by the state and will be in full compliance.”

Mendes said as a resident, he knows the township “is a fairly progressive community. This business … can generate substantial opportunities to the communities. The properties I am interested in fit a great criteria for what I am trying to achieve.

“I have legal assistance if we need information on the type of zoning required for each facility,” he said.

Zoning administrator Steve Kushion told the board their attorney advised they establish a regulatory ordinance within a zone to allow such use.

“The cost of setting up such an ordinance will likely run at least $1,000,” township manager Aaron Sheridan told members. “But it can be valuable, especially since it may involve jobs.

“Adam (Mendes) and Steve (Kushion) just want to take your temperature on the proposal tonight,” he said.

Members directed Sheridan and Kushion to continue discussions with Mendes, his and their attorneys, and to update them on licensing progress made by the state.