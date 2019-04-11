Home Around Town Meep-meep!
Meep-meep!
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Meep-meep!

0
4-11 Coyote geese 6x-cr
now viewing

Meep-meep!

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township asks to rejoin Fennville ambulance

coghlinpark
now playing

New Coghlin docks to be in by July 4

4-11 Mateo Bros 3x-cr
now playing

Women Who Care give brothers lift

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township rezones may harvest marijuana uses

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township OKs low bid to resurface roads

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Lesson learned: Next time, buy local

4-11 Bee informed 2x-cr
now playing

Better bee health? Let apiarist plan it

4-11 Catalino Chad 1x-cr
now playing

New public defender to set up county office

How’s that new fake coyote doing scaring geese away from Community Church of Douglas’ west pond? Not so well, apparently. “Now we have him, we need to move him around,” CCD operations director Mike Mora told The Commercial Record. “Or the geese, as you see, wise up to him. We also need to tie strings to the plastic swans we now have on the pond’s east shore and float them on the water, so the wind and waves move them around.” The church hopes to “encourage” the ubiquitous, loud and messy geese to relocate from its west pond, where a new 200-seat amphitheater is going in … to the campus’ two east-lying ponds, at least. We didn’t see any roadrunners near the coyote, we told Mora. “That’s a start,” he said. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

Related Posts
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n

Township asks to rejoin Fennville ambulance

Publisher 0
coghlinpark

New Coghlin docks to be in by July 4

Publisher 0
4-11 Mateo Bros 3x-cr

Women Who Care give brothers lift

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video