Meep-meep!

How’s that new fake coyote doing scaring geese away from Community Church of Douglas’ west pond? Not so well, apparently. “Now we have him, we need to move him around,” CCD operations director Mike Mora told The Commercial Record. “Or the geese, as you see, wise up to him. We also need to tie strings to the plastic swans we now have on the pond’s east shore and float them on the water, so the wind and waves move them around.” The church hopes to “encourage” the ubiquitous, loud and messy geese to relocate from its west pond, where a new 200-seat amphitheater is going in … to the campus’ two east-lying ponds, at least. We didn’t see any roadrunners near the coyote, we told Mora. “That’s a start,” he said. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)