Men pull Douglas office/home to Pullman

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

What better reward for Douglas’ first dental office than to be pulled to Pullman?

Laraway & Sons House Moving did the honors Monday, first uprooting, then towing the 2,100-square-foot former residence turned by “Doc” Marty Raebel into a dentist’s office in 1977.

Dentist Tracey DellaVecchia, who bought the practice from Raebel upon his retirement, finished work this spring on a new 4,600-square foot office set on the parcel’s back lot.

From the 1950s-built old building’s home at 430 Wiley Road it was hauled to a vacant lot Laraway owns on an unnamed gravel road south of 109th Avenue.

“I was one of Doc Marty’s patients years ago when he still had a place we could spit,” said Tom Laraway. “We will keep it here till we sell it. We can move it wherever the buyer wants.”

Pullman marks a bit of a different venue for the ex-office/dwel-ling. It joins mobile homes and other dwellings moved by Laraway. Everything moving comes to a rest here.

I was told while in Pullman to visit the Pullman Tavern. “You don’t want to miss it.” No one wants to miss it.

But I almost did, turning south off 109th and passing a tavern-looking structure on the corner. This had to be it. I spotted the small sign when I turned back.

“I thought you’d have a digital sign or something,” I told owner Tom Militello.

“Don’t need it. Everyone knows where it is,” he said.

“What’s on tap?”

“Bell’s Two-Hearted.” Not strong, but I felt delirious.

Driving back to Douglas I got delayed by a north-south freight. Endless cars, some graffitied. Then it stopped.

I drove around, past the old Waves of Glory Church, now abandoned, in an ex-Ganges gas station. Weeds were reclaiming the once-asphalt lot. A late spring breeze blew tufts of cottonwoods from the trees.